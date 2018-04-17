OPPO F7 Diamond Black Edition launched in India with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage

Chinese smartphone brand OPPO launched the OPPO F7 smartphone in India last month. The smartphone comes in two variants – 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage and 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage. The 4 GB RAM variant went on open sale last week, but there was no word on availability of the 6 GB RAM variant. However, OPPO has now announced the launch of the OPPO F7 Diamond Black Edition in India which comes with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage.

The OPPO F7 Diamond Black Edition comes with the same hardware under the hood as the Solar Red and Moonlight Silver variants, except that it has more RAM (6 GB) and more internal storage (128 GB). That said, the design of the OPPO F7 Diamond Black Edition is also a bit different, especially its back.

The back side of the OPPO F7 Diamond Black Edition is covered with multi-layered metal and glass, and, it looks like a diamond with the triangular-cut patterns. Moreover, the back of the phone shimmers, and you can see different color shades from different angles.

“We always appreciate the feedback of the youth and try and come up with devices that fulfill the demands of our young consumers. We feel the color of the device will resonate well with the youth as smartphones are an extension of one’s personality in today’s day and age. With the F7 Diamond Black version we have tried to incorporate an enthralling design with an amazing storage of 128 GB to ensure our consumers can store all their precious memories spent with friends and family” said Will Yang, Brand Director, OPPO India.

Having said that, the Solar Red variant of the OPPO F7 also comes in 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage configuration, but there’s no word on its availability yet. However, if you very much like the Solar Red color, you will have to make do with the 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant.

OPPO F7 Diamond Black Edition Specifications

CPU: 2.0 GHz MediaTek Helio P60 octa-core processor

Face Unlock, Fingerprint Scanner Battery: 3400 mAh

OPPO F7 Diamond Black Edition Price in India and Availability