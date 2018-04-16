Last week, Indian telecom operator Bharti Airtel – often referred to as Airtel – unveiled a new tariff plan for its prepaid customers that’s priced at ₹249 and offers 2 GB data per day. Now, in a bid to compete with Airtel, telecom operator Idea too has come up with a tariff plan for its prepaid customers that’s priced at ₹249.

Idea’s ₹249 plan for its prepaid customers offers 2 GB of 3G/4G data per day for 28 days which translates to a total of 56 GB of data. However, apart from this data benefit, Idea customers are also offered free local and national SMS, free roaming, and free voice calls – both local and STD.

However, unlike Airtel’s ₹249 prepaid plan, Idea’s ₹249 plan is only available to select users, but, we can expect it to be available for all the users soon.

With that being said, both Airtel and Idea’s ₹249 prepaid plans compete with Jio’s prepaid plan that’s priced at ₹198. For ₹198, Reliance Jio offers unlimited Internet for 28 days, but, it comes with FUP limit of 2 GB data per day, post which you can continue using it at a reduced speed of 64 Kbps.

Apart from the data benefit, Jio’s ₹198 prepaid plan also offers unlimited local and STD voice calls, 100 free SMS per day, and, complimentary access to Jio apps.

Well, as you can see, in terms of value-for-money, Jio’s ₹198 prepaid plan is the clear winner here as it’s the cheapest, but, that shouldn’t be the only deciding factor because other factors like network strength and Internet speed are equally important.