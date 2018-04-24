Leaked press render of LG G7 ThinQ shows off the device from all sides, confirms presence of 3.5 mm headphone jack

Launch of LG G7 ThinQ is just around the corner, and, as we inch closer to the launch, more details about the smartphone leak online. Thanks to CAD renders and press renders that have leaked earlier, we have a very good idea of what the G7 ThinQ looks like. But, the latest press renders that have surfaced online give us the best look yet at this 2018 LG flagship.

This press render (pictured above) has been leaked by reliable leakster Evan Blass. It shows off the device from all its sides in gray color. As you can see, the G7 ThinQ has small bezels on the top, left and right side, but, the bottom bezel is relatively larger. Moreover, you can also see the (in)famous notch up top on the smartphone.

At the back, you can see the dual camera setup in the center placed in vertical orientation, below which is the fingerprint scanner and to its left is LED flash and laser auto-focus module. You can also see the G7 ThinQ logo further down below, with LG moniker right at the bottom.

That said, unlike previous G series smartphones, the G7 ThinQ doesn’t come with fingerprint scanner + power button combo, as the dedicated power button now resides on the right side of the phone. And, on the left side, you can see a total of three buttons – two of which are volume rockers, with the third one said to be a dedicated button for Google Assistant.

At the top of the phone, you get a SIM/microSD card slot, and at the bottom, you have a USB Type-C port which is flanked by a speaker, primary microphone, and thankfully, the 3.5 mm headphone jack.

The LG G7 ThinQ is going to be launched next week on May 2 which is when we will know more about this LG flagship. However, chances are we might come across some more information before the smartphone is made official.

