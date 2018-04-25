OnePlus 6 will be coming with a ‘Super Slo Mo’ feature

OnePlus has finally revealed the launch date of OnePlus 6 – its flagship for 2018. The OnePlus 6 will be launched globally on May 16 at an event in London, and soon after, it will be launched in India and China on May 17. The company, until now, has revealed quite a lot of details of the OnePlus 6 like the presence of notch, Snapdragon 845 SoC, repositioned alert slider with new functionality, water resistance, and, a glass back. And now, the latest bit of information that has been revealed by OnePlus is the presence of ‘Super Slo Mo’ feature on the OnePlus 6.

OnePlus has shared an image on its India website which confirms that this 2018 OnePlus flagship will be coming with Super Slo Mo feature. For those unaware, Slo Mo refers to slow motion video recording. Now OnePlus flagships from last year have featured slow motion video recording, however, that didn’t allow recording at 960 fps. But, the OnePlus 6 coming with Super Slo Mo means we are looking at 960 frames/second slow motion video recording (could be even more, but we will be realistic).

Of course, OnePlus hasn’t revealed the frame rate, but it’s safe to say that we are indeed looking at 960 frames/second slow motion recording, because smartphone companies like Samsung and Sony too offer 960 frames/second slow motion video recording and call it Super Slow-Mo. Moreover, going by the rumored prices of the OnePlus 6 that have been doing rounds on the Internet lately, OnePlus had to throw in something like this, among other things like glass back and water resistance, to justify the price tag.

Having said that, the OnePlus 6 is shaping up to be an actual flagship and not just a smartphone with beefy hardware and near stock Android. Lastly, the only thing we want to know is whether this smartphone will feature wireless charging or not.

Well, there’s still some time for the launch of OnePlus 6, so you can expect more details to pour in on the Internet in the coming days – both in the form of official teasers, and leaks.

OnePlus 6 Specifications [Expected]

2.7 GHz Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor (confirmed) RAM: 6/8 GB LPDDR4X (confirmed)

