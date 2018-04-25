Xiaomi Mi 6X with Snapdragon 660 SoC, 5.99-inch 18:9 Display and Dual Rear Cameras goes official

We have been hearing about the Xiaomi Mi 6X for quite some time now, and, as announced earlier, the company has finally taken the wraps off the Xiaomi Mi 6X today at an event held in China. The Xiaomi Mi 6X is successor to the Mi 5X that was launched last July in China, and was later launched in India as the Mi A1 with stock Android.

The Xiaomi Mi 6X features uni-body metal construction, just like its predecessor, however, in terms of looks, it reminds us of the Redmi Note 5 Pro that was launched by Xiaomi in India back in February this year.

Well, the reason why the Mi 6X looks like the Redmi Note 5 Pro is that it features a 5.99-inch display that has an aspect ratio of 18:9. Well, thanks to this display, the bezels on the Xiaomi Mi 6X are smaller than that of the Mi 5X. Moreover, the capacitive navigation buttons that were found below the display on the Mi 5X are now absent on the Mi 6X, which means you will have to make do with the on-screen navigation buttons.

Another reason why the Mi 6X looks like the Redmi Note 5 Pro is the dual camera setup at the back which is placed in the top-left corner in vertical orientation. This dual camera setup consists of one 12 MP and one 20 MP camera – both of which have f/1.75 aperture.

That said, for selfies and video calls, you get a 20 MP single camera on the front. These cameras also come with AI-based features, like AI Background Bokeh, AI Scene Recognition and AI Smart Beauty 4.0 on the front camera, and, Object Recognition, Language Translation and Currency Conversion on the rear camera. Moreover, the Mi 6X also comes with Xiao AI virtual assistant that can perform different actions for you.

Talking about the innards, while the Mi 5X came with Snapdragon 625 SoC and 4 GB RAM, the Mi 6X comes with Snapdragon 660 SoC running the show that’s paired with either 4 or 6 GB RAM. The 4 GB RAM variant has 64 GB of storage on board whereas the 6 GB RAM variant comes in 64 and 128 GB storage options.

The Xiaomi Mi 6X boots up to Android 8.1 Oreo that’s layered with MIUI 9 atop, and, it ships with a slightly smaller 3010 mAh battery compared to 3080 mAh battery on the Mi 5X. This 3010 mAh battery draws power from a USB Type-C port, and, what’s worth noting here is that Xiaomi has done away with the 3.5 mm headphone jack that was present on the Mi 5X.

Xiaomi Mi 6X Specifications

CPU: 2.2 GHz Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor

2.2 GHz Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor RAM: 4/6 GB LPDDR4X

4/6 GB LPDDR4X GPU: Adreno 512

Adreno 512 Operating System: MIUI 9 based on Android 8.1 Oreo

MIUI 9 based on Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 5.84-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) IPS LCD display with 18:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved glass, 403 ppi pixel density, 1500:1 contrast

5.84-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) IPS LCD display with 18:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved glass, 403 ppi pixel density, 1500:1 contrast Rear Camera: 12 MP Sony IMX486 (f/1.75 aperture, 1.25 μm large pixels) + 20 MP Sony IMX376 (telephoto lens with f/1.75 aperture, 2.0 μm large pixels) with Portrait Mode, 2x lossless zoom, AI Scene Recognition (up to 206), AI Object Recognition, AI Real-Time Language Translation, AI Currency Conversion, 4K video recording at 30 FPS and dual-tone LED flash

12 MP Sony IMX486 (f/1.75 aperture, 1.25 μm large pixels) + 20 MP Sony IMX376 (telephoto lens with f/1.75 aperture, 2.0 μm large pixels) with Portrait Mode, 2x lossless zoom, AI Scene Recognition (up to 206), AI Object Recognition, AI Real-Time Language Translation, AI Currency Conversion, 4K video recording at 30 FPS and dual-tone LED flash Front Camera: 20 MP Sony IMX376 with 2.0 μm large pixels, AI Background Bokeh, AI Scene Recognition and AI Smart Beauty 4.0

20 MP Sony IMX376 with 2.0 μm large pixels, AI Background Bokeh, AI Scene Recognition and AI Smart Beauty 4.0 Internal Storage: 64 GB (with 4 and 6 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 6 GB RAM)

64 GB (with 4 and 6 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 6 GB RAM) SIM: Dual Nano SIM

Dual Nano SIM Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, USB Type-C

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, USB Type-C Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock, Xiao AI virtual assistant

Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock, Xiao AI virtual assistant Colors: Black, Gold, Red, Blue, Rose Gold

Black, Gold, Red, Blue, Rose Gold Battery: 3010 mAh with Quick Charge 3.0

Xiaomi Mi 6X Price and Availability

Price of 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant: ¥1599 (around $253/₹16,924)

¥1599 (around $253/₹16,924) Price of 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant: ¥1799 (around $284/₹19,041)

¥1799 (around $284/₹19,041) Price of 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant: ¥1999 (around $316/₹21,158)

¥1999 (around $316/₹21,158) Availability: Goes on sale in China from April 27. Should be launched soon as Xiaomi Mi A2 in India with stock Android instead of MIUI 9.

