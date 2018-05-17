Yesterday, OnePlus announced the most awaited flagship OnePlus 6 in the US and the next day in India i.e. today. Now the company alongside the OnePlus 6, announced a new wireless accessory, OnePlus Bullets Wireless Earphones featuring water-resistant design, Google Assistant and Dash Charge technology.

This is the first wireless earphones from OnePlus and features the fast charging Dash Charge as well as the Google Assistant which is supposed to control your phone via voice commands.

Most importantly, the design of the wireless earphones is water-resistant meaning it can resist occasional splashes, rains, and sweat. What’s inside is a pair of 9.2 mm drivers that deliver heavy bass and come with ‘Energy Tube’ that “absorbs stray sound waves to minimize distortion”.

The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Earphones come along with in-line remote control and a microphone that triggers Google Assistant via your OK Google voice.

The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Earphones also support Qualcomm aptX and feature Magnetic Control that allows you to control the music. To pause music, simply clip the earphones together and separate them to resume. These earphones are magnetic that allow them to be clipped together.

The battery offers 255 hours of standby time, 8 hours of continuous music playback, and 10.5 hours of talk time. The Dash Charge technology offers 5 hours of usage on a single 10-minute charge.

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Earphones Price in India & Availability