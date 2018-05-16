OnePlus 6 announced with 6.28-inch 19:9 notched display, Snapdragon 845 SoC and up to 8 GB RAM

The moment that many of us have been waiting for has finally come. OnePlus 6 – one of the most awaited flagships of 2018 – has finally been announced at an event in London. The OnePlus 6 is the successor to the OnePlus 5 that was launched last year in June.

The OnePlus 6 is a flagship smartphone, so it comes with beefy hardware which is what was expected from it. However, the OnePlus 6 comes with a design that’s different from last year’s OnePlus smartphones and is more in line with the current trend.

The OnePlus 6 comes with a 6.28-inch AMOLED display that has an aspect ratio of 19:9 and a resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone also has a notch up top, however, it’s smaller than the one on iPhone X as it doesn’t house any special sensors, and is home only to the front camera, earpiece, ambient light sensor and proximity sensor. While some of you may not like the notch on the OnePlus 6, the good news is that you can hide the notch whenever you want by heading over to the Settings menu.

Having said that, thanks to this 19:9 notched display, the bezels on the left, right and top of the OnePlus 6 are very tiny, with the bottom bezel (or chin as some of you like to say) being relatively larger.

OnePlus flagships from recent years like the OnePlus 3, 3T, 5 and 5T all came with a metal back, however, the OnePlus 6 comes with a glass back with “Designed by OnePlus” etched at the bottom. This makes the OnePlus 6 first OnePlus flagship to come with a glass back.

That said, while the front of the OnePlus 6 might remind some of you of the iPhone X because of the notch, the back of this flagship would remind you of the Samsung Galaxy S9+ – thanks to the dual cameras stacked vertically in the center with oval-shaped fingerprint scanner below them.

The dual camera setup at the back is a combination of one 16 MP and one 20 MP camera, and, it comes with Optical Image Stabilization. This is yet another first for the OnePlus 6. That said, the OnePlus 6 also comes with some AI-based features as well as Super Slo-Mo video recording. Having said that, for selfies and video calls, you get a 20 MP snapper on the front.

Under the hood, the OnePlus 6 comes with Snapdragon 845 SoC running the show which is paired with 6 or 8 GB RAM. The 6 GB RAM variant comes with 64 GB of storage whereas the 8 GB RAM variant comes in 128 GB and 256 GB storage variants. The OnePlus 6 runs Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box which is layered with the OxygenOS atop.

The OnePlus 6 also comes with features like dust and water resistance and Face Unlock. More importantly, the OnePlus 6 has alert slider located on its right side as opposed to the left side on the OnePlus 3, 3T, 5 and 5T.

Lastly, the OnePlus 6 packs a 3,300 mAh battery underneath which draws power from USB Type-C port using the insanely fast Dash Charge technology. Oh, and yes, there’s also a 3.5 mm headphone jack on this smartphone, so relax, as you don’t have to start living the dongle life.

OnePlus 6 Specifications

CPU: Up to 2.7 GHz octa-core processor, Snapdragon 845 SoC

Up to 2.7 GHz octa-core processor, Snapdragon 845 SoC RAM: 6 OR 8 GB LPDDR4X

6 OR 8 GB LPDDR4X GPU: Adreno 630

Adreno 630 Operating System: OxygenOS based on Android 8.1 Oreo

OxygenOS based on Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 6.28-inch AMOLED display, Full HD+ resolution (2280 x 1080 pixels), 19:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D Gorilla Glass 5

6.28-inch AMOLED display, Full HD+ resolution (2280 x 1080 pixels), 19:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D Gorilla Glass 5 Rear Camera: Dual cameras 16 MP (f/1.7) Sony IMX519 + 20 MP (f/1.7)Sony IMX376K, Optical Image Stabilization, 480fps @720p, LED flash

Dual cameras 16 MP (f/1.7) Sony IMX519 + 20 MP (f/1.7)Sony IMX376K, Optical Image Stabilization, 480fps @720p, LED flash Front Camera: 20 MP f/2.0 Sony IMX371

20 MP f/2.0 Sony IMX371 Internal Storage: 64 OR 128 GB (both in 6 GB RAM), 256 GB (with 8 GB RAM)

64 OR 128 GB (both in 6 GB RAM), 256 GB (with 8 GB RAM) SIM: Dual Nano SIM

Dual Nano SIM Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, USB OTG, 3.5 mm headphone jack, NFC, USB Type-C

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, USB OTG, 3.5 mm headphone jack, NFC, USB Type-C Other: Face Unlock, Fingerprint Scanner, Water Resistant, 480 FPS Super Slo-Mo

Face Unlock, Fingerprint Scanner, Water Resistant, 480 FPS Super Slo-Mo Colors: Midnight Black, Mirror Black, Silk White

Midnight Black, Mirror Black, Silk White Battery: 3,300 mAh with Dash Charge (5V, 4A)

OnePlus 6 Price & Availability

Price of 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant: $529 (~₹35,816) OR €519 OR £469

$529 (~₹35,816) OR €519 OR £469 Price of 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant: $579 (~₹39,201) OR €569 OR £519

$579 (~₹39,201) OR €569 OR £519 Price of 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant: $629 (~₹42,586) OR €619 OR £569

$629 (~₹42,586) OR €619 OR £569 Availability: 22nd May 2018 global (256 GB variant from 5th June 2018)

Sagar Bakre contributed to this article