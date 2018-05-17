Here’s the OnePlus 6 x Marvel Avengers Limited Edition that launches today in India

OnePlus finally announced the OnePlus 6 yesterday at an event in London. The OnePlus 6 comes in three color variants – Mirror Black, Midnight Black and Silk White. However, at today’s India launch in Mumbai, the company will also be announcing the OnePlus 6 x Marvel Avengers Limited Edition. And, just a couple of hours ahead of the launch, this special edition OnePlus 6 has surfaced online.

This press image (shown above) of the OnePlus 6 x Marvel Avengers Limited Edition was leaked by a Twitter user. As you can see, this OnePlus 6 Avengers edition has a design that’s exactly the same as the other three variants of the OnePlus 6. However, there are some differences.

The back of the OnePlus 6 x Marvel Avengers Limited Edition has a back with carbon-fiber like design, however, it still appears to be covered with glass. Moreover, you can also see the Avengers logo at the bottom of the phone in gold color. The OnePlus logo below the fingerprint scanner is also in the same color. Besides, the Alert Slider located on the right side of the phone also has the same golden accent.

Lastly, the OnePlus 6 x Marvel Avengers Limited Edition has Avengers wallpaper on the screen, and, we are pretty sure that it will come loaded with some custom Avengers themes in addition to the regular themes that you see on the standard variants of the OnePlus 6.

The OnePlus 6 comes in three configurations – 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage, 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, and, 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage. Well, the OnePlus 6 x Marvel Avengers Limited Edition is said to be only available in 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage configuration while retaining the same hardware as the regular variants.

The OnePlus 6 x Marvel Avengers Limited Edition will be launched today in India at an event in Mumbai. The launch is just a couple of hours away, so there’s not much we have to wait to know the pricing of this Avengers edition OnePlus 6.