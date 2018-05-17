Nokia 7 Plus gets LTE support for second SIM in India
Last week, we reported that Nokia 7 Plus would soon get LTE support for second SIM. Well now, HMD Global has started rolling out an update that brings in LTE support for second SIM on Nokia 7 Plus.
The Nokia 7 Plus that was announced back in February at MWC and launched in India earlier last month is powered by Snapdragon 660 SoC. And, this chip comes with support for LTE on both SIMs. However, despite of that, the Nokia 7 Plus supported LTE only on the first SIM. But not anymore, as HMD Global is rolling out a new update with version V2.22A that brings in LTE support for second SIM as well.
This update is based on Android 8.1 Oreo and is currently rolling out in India. However, it should soon roll-out in other regions as well to enable LTE on second SIM. Having said that, this update is more than 445 MB in size and brings in May security patch in addition to UI enhancements and improvements to system stability.
If you are a Nokia 7 Plus user living in India, you should soon get an update notification, but if you don’t, you can check for the update manually by heading over to the Settings menu.
Nokia 7 Plus Specifications
- CPU: Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor
- RAM: 4 GB LPDDR4
- GPU: Adreno 512
- Operating System: Android 8.1 Oreo
- Display: 6-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) IPS LCD display with Gorilla Glass 3 and 18:9 aspect ratio
- Rear Camera: 12 MP standard (1.4µm f/1.75 2PD with ZEISS optics) + 13 MP telephoto (1.0µm f/2.6 with ZEISS optics, 2x optical zoom) with dual-tone flash
- Front Camera: 16 MP with ZEISS optics
- Internal Storage: 64 GB
- External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card
- SIM: Dual SIM
- Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, NFC, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C 2.0.
- Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Bothie, Nokia OZO Audio
- Colors: Black-Copper, White-Copper
- Battery: 3800 mAh
Leave a Reply
Be the First to Comment!