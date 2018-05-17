Nokia 7 Plus gets LTE support for second SIM in India

Last week, we reported that Nokia 7 Plus would soon get LTE support for second SIM. Well now, HMD Global has started rolling out an update that brings in LTE support for second SIM on Nokia 7 Plus.

The Nokia 7 Plus that was announced back in February at MWC and launched in India earlier last month is powered by Snapdragon 660 SoC. And, this chip comes with support for LTE on both SIMs. However, despite of that, the Nokia 7 Plus supported LTE only on the first SIM. But not anymore, as HMD Global is rolling out a new update with version V2.22A that brings in LTE support for second SIM as well.

This update is based on Android 8.1 Oreo and is currently rolling out in India. However, it should soon roll-out in other regions as well to enable LTE on second SIM. Having said that, this update is more than 445 MB in size and brings in May security patch in addition to UI enhancements and improvements to system stability.

If you are a Nokia 7 Plus user living in India, you should soon get an update notification, but if you don’t, you can check for the update manually by heading over to the Settings menu.

Nokia 7 Plus Specifications

CPU: Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor

Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor RAM: 4 GB LPDDR4

4 GB LPDDR4 GPU: Adreno 512

Adreno 512 Operating System: Android 8.1 Oreo

Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 6-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) IPS LCD display with Gorilla Glass 3 and 18:9 aspect ratio

6-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) IPS LCD display with Gorilla Glass 3 and 18:9 aspect ratio Rear Camera: 12 MP standard (1.4µm f/1.75 2PD with ZEISS optics) + 13 MP telephoto (1.0µm f/2.6 with ZEISS optics, 2x optical zoom) with dual-tone flash

12 MP standard (1.4µm f/1.75 2PD with ZEISS optics) + 13 MP telephoto (1.0µm f/2.6 with ZEISS optics, 2x optical zoom) with dual-tone flash Front Camera: 16 MP with ZEISS optics

16 MP with ZEISS optics Internal Storage: 64 GB

64 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card SIM: Dual SIM

Dual SIM Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, NFC, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C 2.0.

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, NFC, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C 2.0. Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Bothie, Nokia OZO Audio

Fingerprint Scanner, Bothie, Nokia OZO Audio Colors: Black-Copper, White-Copper

Black-Copper, White-Copper Battery: 3800 mAh

Source