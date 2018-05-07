Nokia 7 Plus will soon get LTE support for second SIM

After announcing the Nokia 7 Plus with Android One at MWC back in February this year, HMD Global launched this smartphone in India earlier last month with a price tag of ₹25,999. The Nokia 7 Plus is powered by Snapdragon 660 SoC and comes with dual SIM slot as well as LTE support. But, only the first SIM supports LTE. However, the company has now confirmed that the second SIM will too support LTE soon.

In reply to a Twitter user, Juho Sarvikas – Chief Product Officer at HMD Global – confirmed that the second SIM slot on the Nokia 7 Plus will too support LTE. However, Sarvikas didn’t reveal any exact time frame for the roll-out of LTE support on Nokia 7 Plus, and all he said is “2nd sim will support LTE shortly!” which means we should expect it to roll-out in a couple of weeks.

Thanks Sid for the awesome review and don't worry, 2nd sim will support LTE shortly! — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) May 4, 2018

For those unaware about what’s going on here, the Nokia 7 Plus, like we already said, is powered by Snapdragon 660 SoC which supports LTE on both SIMs. However, despite of that, the Nokia 7 Plus only comes with single SIM LTE support which was concerning to many users. Hence, HMD Global finally responded and said that Nokia 7 Plus will get LTE support for second SIM “shortly”.

Well, seeing how more and more people in India are upgrading to 4G network, support for dual SIM LTE on the Nokia 7 Plus would be really beneficial as that would allow people to use 4G data on both SIMs.

Nokia 7 Plus Android One Specifications