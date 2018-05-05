LG K30 goes official with 5.3-inch display, 13 MP camera and 4G VoLTE support

Back in February this year, South Korean tech giant LG announced two smartphones under its K series – the LG K8 (2018) and the LG K10 (2018). And now, further expanding its portfolio of K series smartphones, LG has announced the LG K30.

The LG K30 is a budget smartphone. In fact, it’s actually a re-branded K10 (2018) that was announced back in February this year. The K30 has the same design as that of the K10 (2018), and there aren’t much differences between the underlying hardware either.

The LG K30 is powered by Snapdragon 425 SoC which is paired with 2 GB RAM. It sports a 5.3-inch display that has a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels. The smartphone boots up to Android 7.1 Nougat and comes with 32 GB of internal storage.

For photography, the LG K30 has a 13 MP camera at the back, and a 5 MP camera on the front. There’s also a fingerprint scanner at the back of the phone for additional security. And under the hood, the K30 has 2880 mAh battery which keeps it fueled.

LG K30 Specifications

CPU: 1.4 GHz Snapdragon 425 quad-core processor

1.4 GHz Snapdragon 425 quad-core processor RAM: 2 GB

RAM: 2 GB

GPU: Adreno 308

Operating System: Android 7.1 Nougat

Display: 5.3-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) display

Rear Camera: 13 MP PDAF with LED flash

Front Camera: 5 MP

Internal Storage: 32 GB

External Storage: Expandable via micro SD card

Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, micro USB

Other: Fingerprint Scanner

Battery: 2880 mAh with Fast Charging

LG K30 Price and Availability

Price: $225 (around ₹15,034) / $9 per month for 24 months

Availability: Available in the US through T-Mobile. No word on availability in other markets.

