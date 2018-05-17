OnePlus Bullets Wireless Earphones announced with Google Assistant, Dash Charge and Water Resistance

OnePlus finally announced one of the most-awaited flagships of this year – the OnePlus 6 – at an event in London. However, alongside announcing its 2018 flagship, OnePlus also announced a new accessory. Any guesses? Yes, we are talking about the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Earphones.

As evident from its name, these OnePlus earphones are, well, wireless. They are actually kind of wireless in-ear monitors. And, they also come along with some cool features like Google Assistant, Dash Charge and Water Resistance.

The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Earphones come along with in-line remote control and a microphone that allow users to summon Google Assistant using voice commands. Moreover, these earphones are also water resistance, which means you should be fine with some occasional splashes, rains and sweat. However, don’t take them for a swim, unless you want to end up buying a new pair.

As far as the audio is concerned, the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Earphones come with what’s called ‘Energy Tube’ that “absorbs stray sound waves to minimize distortion”. Moreover, these earphones also have 9.2 mm drivers for those who prefer bass-heavy music.

Having said that, the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Earphones also support Qualcomm aptX and feature Magnetic Control that lets you control the music. To pause music, simply clip the earphones together, and, to resume the music, just separate them. These earphones are magnetic that allow them to be clipped together.

Speaking about the battery life, the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Earphones offer 255 hours of standby time, 8 hours of continuous music playback and 10.5 hours of talk time. And, like we already said, these earphones support Dash Charge that offer five hours of usage on a single 10 minute charge.

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Earphones Price and Availability