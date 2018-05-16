Back in January this year, Chinese smartphone brand Vivo launched its E-Store in India that allowed customers to buy Vivo products from its website. Well now, exactly four months later, Vivo has announced its E-Store Carnival with cashbacks, discounts and more.

This Vivo E-Store Carnival on Vivo’s E-Store shop.vivo.com/in kicks off today and ends on May 18. As a part of this carnival Vivo has discounted the Vivo V5S and V5 Plus that are now available for purchase at a price of ₹12,990 and ₹14,990 respectively.

Here are all the offers:

BookMyShow couple movie voucher worth ₹500

Cashback of 5% on purchases made using SBI cards (on V9 and V9 Youth)

No-cost EMI options on all smartphones

Discount of ₹1500 on Vivo V7

Discount of ₹2000 on Vivo V7+

Vivo Y66 at a discounted price of ₹9990

Vivo V5 at a discounted price of ₹11,990

Vivo V5S at a discounted price of ₹12,990

Vivo V5 Plus at a discounted price of ₹14,990

Lucky draw coupons of up to ₹1000

Commenting on this announcement, Kenny Zeng, Chief Marketing Officer, Vivo India, said, “We are happy to announce the Vivo Knockout Carnival with attractive discounts and exclusive deals. The specially curated offers from Vivo will make customers shopping experience even better and we are confident that they will make the most out of the three day carnival.”

Well, in addition to the aforementioned offers, Vivo also announced a 15-day Price Guarantee on all Vivo smartphones purchased through Vivo E-Store. This will protect customers against price drops on said products for 15 days from the date of purchase.