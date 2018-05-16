Nokia

Nokia X6 goes official with 5.8-inch 19:9 notched display, Snapdragon 636 SoC and dual rear cameras

The first Nokia smartphone with a notch

By Sagar Bakre
We are half way through the fifth month of 2018, and, until now, this year has been a year full of smartphones with notches. Many OEMs have launched smartphones this year that come with a notch, both in the mid-range segment, as well as the premium tier. Well now, joining this group of notched smartphones is HMD Global-owned Nokia. HMD Global, at an event in China, has finally took the wraps off the Nokia X6 which is the first Nokia smartphone with a notch.

The Nokia X6 sports a 5.8-inch display that has a notch up top and has an aspect ratio of 19:9 with a resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels. Thanks to this tall display, you get tiny bezels at the top, left and right side of the phone, with the bottom bezel being relatively larger and rocking a Nokia logo. The notch isn’t too big, and is home to front camera, earpiece, ambient light sensor and proximity sensor.

As far as the build of the Nokia X6 is concerned, the smartphone flaunts a uni-body design with the back covered with glass and the frames made out of aluminium. This is what you call glass-metal sandwich design. Having said that, the back of the phone has a dual camera setup placed in the center in vertical orientation, with fingerprint scanner and Nokia moniker below it. Well, the back of the Nokia X6 actually looks like the Nokia 7 Plus, with the only difference being that the LED flash on the X6 is inside the dual camera module, whereas the Nokia 7 Plus has it on the right side of the module.

That said, speaking about the cameras, the dual camera setup at the back consists of one 16 MP standard sensor and one 5 MP monochrome sensor. The former has an aperture of f/2.0 with the latter having f/2.2 aperture. On the front, you get a single 16 MP shooter that has an aperture of f/2.0.

Well, like many recent smartphones, the Nokia X6 also comes with cameras having AI-based features like portrait mode, face recognition, and more.

Speaking about the innards, the Nokia X6 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 636 SoC which is paired with 4 or 6 GB RAM. The 4 GB RAM variant comes in 32 and 64 GB internal storage options, whereas the 6 GB RAM variant comes with 64 GB of storage.

The Nokia X6 runs Android Oreo and packs a 3060 mAh battery that draws power from a USB Type-C port.

Nokia X6 Specifications

  • CPU: Snapdragon 636 octa-core processor
  • RAM: 4/6 GB
  • GPU: Adreno 509
  • Operating System: Android 8.1 Oreo
  • Display: 5.8-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) LCD display with 19:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved glass and Gorilla Glass 3 protection
  • Rear Camera: 16 MP RGB (f/2.0 aperture) + 5 MP Monochrome (f/2.2 aperture) with dual-tone LED flash
  • Front Camera: 16 MP with f/2.0 aperture
  • Internal Storage: 32 GB (with 4 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 and 6 GB RAM)
  • External Storage: Expandable up to 256 via microSD card
  • Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C 2.0
  • Other: Fingerprint Scanner, AI-based camera features
  • Colors: Black, Blue, Silver
  • Battery: 3060 mAh

Nokia X6 Price and Availability

  • Price of 4 GB RAM + 32 GB storage variant: ¥1299 (around $203/₹13,810)
  • Price of 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant: ¥1499 (around $235/₹15,936)
  • Price of 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant: ¥1699 (around $266/₹18,062)
  • Availability: Goes on sale in China from May 21. No word on availability in other countries.

