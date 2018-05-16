Idea announces offers for OnePlus 6 users with ₹2000 cashback and more

Yesterday, OnePlus announced OnePlus 6 launch offers in India ahead of the May 17 India launch. Now today, Indian telecom operator Idea Cellular (often referred to as Idea) has announced its partnership with OnePlus to offer exclusive benefits to its customers buying the OnePlus 6.

As a part of its partnership with OnePlus, Idea postpaid customers buying the OnePlus 6 will be offered a cashback of ₹2000 that will come in the form of bill discount of ₹100/month for 20 billing cycles. Well, this offer is for those Idea customers who are subscribed to the telco’s Nirvana 499 postpaid plan. Moreover, in addition to cashback of ₹2000, Idea postpaid customers on Nirvana 499 plan will also be offered 10 GB of free additional data per billing cycle for 20 billing cycles which translates to a total of 200 GB of data.

That said, Idea has announced some offers for its prepaid customers as well. Those Idea prepaid customers who do a recharge of ₹199 will be entitled to 1.1 GB of additional data per day for 28 days which translates to a total of 30.8 GB of data for a period of 28 days. This further translates to a total of around 370 GB of additional data upon doing continuous 12 recharges of ₹199.

Commenting on this partnership with OnePlus, Mr. Sashi Shankar, Chief Marketing Officer, Idea Cellular said, “This collaboration is a perfect example of the best industrial design and technology coming together to enhance 4G, data and digital experience for Idea customers. Through a compelling cashback offer, free data and digital content offering by Idea on OnePlus 6, smartphone users in India are set for new benchmarks of mobile data experience.”

Having said that, Idea in its press note also confirmed that the OnePlus 6 will soon receive VoLTE support for Idea’s network.

The OnePlus 6 will be launched globally later today at an event in London, and it will launched in India tomorrow at an event in Mumbai. We will know more about its specifications, price, features and availability once it goes official.

OnePlus 6 Specifications [Expected]

CPU: 2.7 GHz Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor (confirmed)

2.7 GHz Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor (confirmed) RAM: 6/8 GB LPDDR4X (confirmed)

6/8 GB LPDDR4X (confirmed) GPU: Adreno 630

Adreno 630 Operating System: HydrogenOS (in China) / OxygenOS (rest of the world) based on Android 8.1 Oreo

HydrogenOS (in China) / OxygenOS (rest of the world) based on Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 6.28-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display with 2.5D Gorilla Glass 5 and 19:9 aspect ratio (confirmed)

6.28-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display with 2.5D Gorilla Glass 5 and 19:9 aspect ratio (confirmed) Rear Camera: 16 MP (f/1.7) + 20 MP (f/1.7) with Optical Image Stabilization and LED flash

16 MP (f/1.7) + 20 MP (f/1.7) with Optical Image Stabilization and LED flash Front Camera: 20 MP with f/2.0 aperture

20 MP with f/2.0 aperture Internal Storage: 64/128 GB (with 6 GB RAM), 256 GB (with 8 GB RAM, confirmed)

64/128 GB (with 6 GB RAM), 256 GB (with 8 GB RAM, confirmed) SIM: Dual Nano SIM

Dual Nano SIM Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, USB OTG, 3.5 mm headphone jack, NFC, USB Type-C

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, USB OTG, 3.5 mm headphone jack, NFC, USB Type-C Other: Face Unlock, Fingerprint Scanner, Water Resistant, Heart Rate Sensor, 960 FPS Super Slo Mo, AI Beauty Mode

Face Unlock, Fingerprint Scanner, Water Resistant, Heart Rate Sensor, 960 FPS Super Slo Mo, AI Beauty Mode Colors: Midnight Black, Mirror Black, Slate Grey/Sandstone White, Coral Blue

Midnight Black, Mirror Black, Slate Grey/Sandstone White, Coral Blue Battery: 3300 mAh with Dash Charge v2 (confirmed)

OnePlus 6 Price [Expected]