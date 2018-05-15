Last week, OnePlus announced its ‘Fast AF’ sale of OnePlus 6 on Amazon in India that kicked off on May 13 and ends tomorrow. Now, just ahead of the May 17 India launch, OnePlus has announced the launch offers for the OnePlus 6 in India.

The OnePlus 6 will be sold exclusively through Amazon in India, and, it will be available for purchase to Amazon Prime members in an exclusive sale that starts at 12 pm on May 21. Moreover, those who purchased the ₹1000 Amazon.in e-Gift Card during the ‘Fast AF’ sale will be able to purchase the OnePlus 6 on May 21 and May 22 through Amazon India.

While the pricing of the OnePlus 6 is currently unknown, OnePlus has revealed the OnePlus 6 launch offers for customers in India which includes a discount of ₹2000, a 12-month accidental damage insurance, and more. You can check out all the launch offers below.

OnePlus 6 Launch Offers

₹2000 discount on purchases made using SBI credit and debit cards during the first week

No-cost EMI for up to 3 months

Gift card of ₹250 for Amazon Prime Video users

Discounts of up to ₹500 on Amazon Kindle

Complimentary accidental damage insurance of 12 months by Servify

Device insurance for Idea subscribers

Benefits of up to ₹25,000 on hotel and flight bookings from ClearTrip.com

We will know more about the OnePlus 6 once it is unveiled by OnePlus tomorrow.

OnePlus 6 Specifications [Expected]

CPU: 2.7 GHz Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor (confirmed)

2.7 GHz Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor (confirmed) RAM: 6/8 GB LPDDR4X (confirmed)

6/8 GB LPDDR4X (confirmed) GPU: Adreno 630

Adreno 630 Operating System: HydrogenOS (in China) / OxygenOS (rest of the world) based on Android 8.1 Oreo

HydrogenOS (in China) / OxygenOS (rest of the world) based on Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 6.28-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display with 2.5D Gorilla Glass 5 and 19:9 aspect ratio (confirmed)

6.28-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display with 2.5D Gorilla Glass 5 and 19:9 aspect ratio (confirmed) Rear Camera: 16 MP (f/1.7) + 20 MP (f/1.7) with Optical Image Stabilization and LED flash

16 MP (f/1.7) + 20 MP (f/1.7) with Optical Image Stabilization and LED flash Front Camera: 20 MP with f/2.0 aperture

20 MP with f/2.0 aperture Internal Storage: 64/128 GB (with 6 GB RAM), 256 GB (with 8 GB RAM, confirmed)

64/128 GB (with 6 GB RAM), 256 GB (with 8 GB RAM, confirmed) SIM: Dual Nano SIM

Dual Nano SIM Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, USB OTG, 3.5 mm headphone jack, NFC, USB Type-C

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, USB OTG, 3.5 mm headphone jack, NFC, USB Type-C Other: Face Unlock, Fingerprint Scanner, Water Resistant, Heart Rate Sensor, 960 FPS Super Slo Mo, AI Beauty Mode

Face Unlock, Fingerprint Scanner, Water Resistant, Heart Rate Sensor, 960 FPS Super Slo Mo, AI Beauty Mode Colors: Midnight Black, Mirror Black, Slate Grey/Sandstone White, Coral Blue

Midnight Black, Mirror Black, Slate Grey/Sandstone White, Coral Blue Battery: 3300 mAh with Dash Charge v2 (confirmed)

OnePlus 6 Price [Expected]