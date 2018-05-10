OnePlus announces ‘Fast AF’ sale of OnePlus 6 on Amazon India starting on May 13

OnePlus 6 is launching globally on May 16 at an event in London. And then on May 17, it will be launched in India. The OnePlus 6 will be sold exclusively through Amazon in India, and, Amazon Prime members will be able to buy it on May 21 in an exclusive sale. Having said that, a week ahead of the launch, OnePlus has announced the OnePlus 6 ‘Fast AF’ sale on Amazon India that kicks off on May 13.

The OnePlus 6 Fast AF (Fast & First) sale starts on May 13 and ends on May 16. As a part of this sale, OnePlus fans can buy an Amazon.in e-Gift Card worth ₹1000 that can be used to purchase the OnePlus 6 on May 21 and May 22 on Amazon India. This is good for those who don’t have Amazon Prime membership.

Well, once you purchase the ₹1000 Amazon.in e-Gift Card, you can redeem it on Amazon India to buy the OnePlus 6 on May 21 and 22, and, to receive a cashback of ₹1000 in the form of Amazon Pay balance. In addition to that, buyers will also get a three-month extended manufacturer warranty along with the standard 1-year warranty.

Commenting on this, Vikas Agarwal, General Manager, OnePlus India said, “In a yet another community first initiative, we are excited to introduce our first ever ‘Fast AF’ Sale that offers unparalleled benefits and an assured opportunity to be among the first few to own the latest OnePlus 6 globally.”

OnePlus 6 Specifications [Expected]

2.7 GHz Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor (confirmed) RAM: 6/8 GB LPDDR4X (confirmed)

Adreno 630 Operating System: HydrogenOS (in China) / OxygenOS (rest of the world) based on Android 8.1 Oreo

6.28-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display with 2.5D Gorilla Glass 5 and 19:9 aspect ratio (confirmed) Rear Camera: 16 MP (f/1.7) + 20 MP (f/1.7) with LED flash

20 MP with f/2.0 aperture Internal Storage: 64/128 GB (with 6 GB RAM), 256 GB (with 8 GB RAM, confirmed)

Dual Nano SIM Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, USB OTG, 3.5 mm headphone jack, NFC, USB Type-C

Face Unlock, Fingerprint Scanner, Water Resistant, Heart Rate Sensor, 960 FPS Super Slo Mo Colors: Midnight Black, Slate Grey/Sandstone White, Coral Blue

OnePlus 6 Price [Expected]