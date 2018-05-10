Nokia 6.1 launched in India with Snapdragon 630 SoC, 4 GB RAM and Android Oreo

Earlier last month, HMD Global launched the ‘New Nokia 6’ in India with a price tag of ₹16,999. That New Nokia 6 is actually the Nokia 6 (2018) that was launched in China back in January this year. However, the company only launched the 3 GB RAM variant of the Nokia 6 (2018) in India. But now, HMD Global has finally launched the 4 GB RAM variant as well under the Nokia 6.1 moniker.

Last week, HMD Global launched this Nokia 6.1 in the US. There aren’t any differences between the hardware of the Nokia 6 (2018), the New Nokia 6, and the Nokia 6.1. HMD Global is launching the same phone in different regions under different names which could be confusing to many.

That said, the Nokia 6.1, or you can say the New Nokia 6 or Nokia 6 (2018), that has been launched in India, is powered by Snapdragon 630 SoC. HMD Global already launched the 3 GB RAM variant in India, and it has now launched the 4 GB RAM variant in the country.

The 3 GB RAM variant comes with 32 GB of storage, whereas the 4 GB RAM variant comes with 64 GB of storage. Having said that, you can also expand the storage up to 128 GB via microSD card if you want.

The Nokia 6.1 boasts uni-body construction and is made out of a single block of 6000 series aluminium. It features a 5.5-inch Full-HD display, and, runs Android Oreo out-of-the-box. The Nokia 6.1 is a part of Android One, hence, you get timely software updates for a period of two years.

The Nokia 6.1 features a 16 MP camera at the back with ZEISS optics, and has an 8 MP camera on the front for selfies and video calls. It also has a fingerprint scanner at the back, and, it packs a 3000 mAh battery that keeps the show running.

Nokia 6.1 Specifications

CPU: 2.2 GHz Snapdragon 630 octa-core processor

2.2 GHz Snapdragon 630 octa-core processor RAM: 4 GB LPDDR4

4 GB LPDDR4 GPU: Adreno 508

Adreno 508 Operating System: Android 8.1 Oreo

Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 5.5-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS LCD display with 2.5D curved Gorilla Glass 3

5.5-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS LCD display with 2.5D curved Gorilla Glass 3 Rear Camera: 16 MP with PDAF, f/2.0 aperture Carl Zeiss Optics and dual-tone flash

16 MP with PDAF, f/2.0 aperture Carl Zeiss Optics and dual-tone flash Front Camera: 8 MP with f/2.0 aperture and 84° wide-angle lens

8 MP with f/2.0 aperture and 84° wide-angle lens Internal Storage: 64 GB

64 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card SIM: Dual SIM

Dual SIM Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack, NFC, USB Type-C 2.0

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack, NFC, USB Type-C 2.0 Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Dual-Sight Mode (Bothie), Nokia OZO Audio

Fingerprint Scanner, Dual-Sight Mode (Bothie), Nokia OZO Audio Colors: Black-Copper, White-Iron, Blue-Gold

Black-Copper, White-Iron, Blue-Gold Battery: 3000 mAh

Nokia 6.1 Price in India and Availability

Price: ₹18,999

₹18,999 Availability: Available exclusively on Amazon India. Goes on sale from May 13.

Nokia 6.1 Offers