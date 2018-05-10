Around three weeks ago, telecom operator Vodafone launched its VoLTE service in Chennai. And now, further expanding its VoLTE footprint in India, Vodafone has announced the launch of its VoLTE service in the state of Kerala.

With the launch of VoLTE, Vodafone customers in Kerala get benefits like “HD-quality” voice calls, faster call setup time, and, the ability to use 4G data and make phone calls simultaneously without paying anything extra. However, to enjoy these benefits, Vodafone customers will need a Vodafone 4G SIM along with a VoLTE-enabled handset. You can click here to check out the list of smartphones that are compatible with Vodafone VoLTE.

Having said that, with the launch of VoLTE in Kerala, Vodafone now has its VoLTE service spanning across a total of 12 circles that include Gujarat, Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Maharashtra & Goa, Rajasthan, Haryana, Karnataka, UP West, UP East, Punjab, Chennai, and, Kerala.

Commenting on the launch of VoLTE in Kerala, Ajit Chaturvedi, Business Head – Kerala, Vodafone India, said, “As a leading telecom services provider in Kerala, we have been making significant investments to expand, upgrade our network and to deploy new technologies, so as to ensure that we provide the finest service experience to our valued customers. Vodafone VoLTE is a big step towards further enhancing our customer experience and enabling our customers in Kerala to explore newer possibilities with their smart devices.”

How to enable Vodafone VoLTE on your smartphone ?