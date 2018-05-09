Other StuffSony

Sony introduces 3 new high-speed dual port USB 3.1 flash drives in India

Sony today has introduced all-new dual port high-speed USB 3.1 flash drives made in India. Three flash drives are launched with the series name USM-BA2, USM-CA2, and USM-MX3 and supports USB 3.1 for fast data sharing and transfer.

All three flash drives are USB 3.1 complaint and feature a metallic and anti-corrosive design. The USM-BA2 series offers dual ports with one side micro USB and another side type-A port. The USM-CA2 series offers a type-C port instead of the micro USB.

The third one USM-MX3 is a tiny size handy USB flash drive with matte-finished parts for easy grip. It also equips a strap-hole and matte plastic grip for convenient carrying. These drives are similar to what Sandisk offers, the dual drives from Sandisk have two ports on the sides.

The USM-CA2 and USM MX3 flash drives will be sold at Sony Center whereas the USM-BA2 will be sold exclusively on Flipkart. All of them will be made available on 12th May 2018.

Pricing & Availability

ModelCapacityAvailabilityColourPrice
USM-BA216 GB
32 GB
64 GB
128 GB		12th May 2018SilverRs 950
Rs 1,285
Rs 1,959
Rs 6,400
USM-CA216 GB
32 GB
64 GB
128 GB		12th May 2018SilverRs 1,200
Rs 1,800
Rs 3,900
Rs 9,210
USM MX316 GB
32 GB
64 GB
128 GB		12th May 2018GoldRs 850
Rs 1,800
Rs 3,500
Rs 5,840
