Sony introduces 3 new high-speed dual port USB 3.1 flash drives in India

Sony today has introduced all-new dual port high-speed USB 3.1 flash drives made in India. Three flash drives are launched with the series name USM-BA2, USM-CA2, and USM-MX3 and supports USB 3.1 for fast data sharing and transfer.

All three flash drives are USB 3.1 complaint and feature a metallic and anti-corrosive design. The USM-BA2 series offers dual ports with one side micro USB and another side type-A port. The USM-CA2 series offers a type-C port instead of the micro USB.

The third one USM-MX3 is a tiny size handy USB flash drive with matte-finished parts for easy grip. It also equips a strap-hole and matte plastic grip for convenient carrying. These drives are similar to what Sandisk offers, the dual drives from Sandisk have two ports on the sides.

The USM-CA2 and USM MX3 flash drives will be sold at Sony Center whereas the USM-BA2 will be sold exclusively on Flipkart. All of them will be made available on 12th May 2018.

Pricing & Availability