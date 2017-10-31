SanDisk Dual Drive and SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive m3.0 Overview

USB drives are one of the easiest ways to transfer data from one device to other, and like computers, mobile phones too can transfer data with each other using USB drives made for mobile phones. Either you are out of internal storage on your phone or just want to keep a separate drive to store your private data, these mobile USB drives come handy. Sandisk Dual Drive and Sandisk Ultra Dual Drive m3.0 are the two USB flash drives that plug into your Android smartphone.

One good thing about these USB drives is you don’t need any type of converter or adapter to connect with your smartphone, it directly comes with Micro USB ports and on the other side it comes with standard USB ports that connect to PC, so it can be used as a dual Pen drive, one for Androids and one for PC or Mac.

Sandisk Dual Drive and SanDisk Dual Drive m3.0 are small and light and light-weight flash drives for Android phones. They come with a micro USB connector on one end and a USB 3.0 connector on the other. These drives let you transfer data easily between all your devices from an Android smartphone or tablet to your Laptop, PC, or MAC.

The SanDisk Dual Drive m3.0 is a USB 3.0 variant so it offers to speed up to 150 MB/s (read). The drives come in 16 GB, 32 GB, 64 GB, and 128 GB capacity. These drives make it easy to free up space on your OTG enabled Android smartphone and tablet. The high-performance USB 3.0 connector is backward compatible with USB 2.0 ports.

SanDisk Dual Drive Specifications

Capacity: 16 GB, 32 GB, 64 GB, 128 GB

16 GB, 32 GB, 64 GB, 128 GB Interface: USB 3.0, micro USB

USB 3.0, micro USB Warranty: 5 years

Buy SanDisk Dual Drive

SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive m3.0 Specifications

Capacity: 16 GB, 32 GB, 64 GB, 128 GB

16 GB, 32 GB, 64 GB, 128 GB Interface: USB 3.0, micro USB

USB 3.0, micro USB Speed: Up to 150 MB/s (read)

Up to 150 MB/s (read) Warranty: 5 years

Buy SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive m3.0

Both the flash drives support SanDisk Memory Zone app for Android for automatic backup and easy file management. The app also comes with built-in file compression and decompression for emailing or instant messaging. Furthermore, it automatically organizes content across storage locations – Phone, microSD card, Cloud, Dual USB Drive in a single view.

