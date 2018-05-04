Nokia 6.1 goes official with Snapdragon 630 SoC and Android One

Back in January this year, HMD Global – the global licensee for Nokia brand of phones – launched the Nokia 6 (2018) in China as a successor to last year’s Nokia 6. And later in February, HMD launched the Nokia 6 (2018) for global markets under the ‘New Nokia 6‘ moniker. Well, the difference between the Chinese and global variant of the Nokia 6 (2018) is that the latter is a part of Google’s Android One program. While the New Nokia 6 has already been launched in several markets, it’s now launched in the US as well, but with a different name – Nokia 6.1.

Well, as the Nokia 6.1 is a part of Google’s Android One program, it runs stock Android and comes with a promise of timely updates for a period of two years. Having said that, apart from the change in the name, there aren’t any differences at all between the New Nokia 6 and the Nokia 6.1.

The smartphone boasts the same uni-body metal construction with the exact same hardware under the hood. The Nokia 6.1 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 630 SoC which is paired with 4 GB and backed by Adreno 508 GPU.

The Nokia 6.1 features a 5.5-inch Full-HD IPS LCD display that comes with the protection of Gorilla Glass 3. The smartphone boots up to Android Oreo out-of-the-box, and, comes in 32 and 64 GB storage options.

For photography, the Nokia 6.1 features a 16 MP camera at the back along with an 8 MP camera on the front. The smartphone also comes with the Dual-Sight (Bothie) feature that lets you capture photos and videos using the front and rear camera simultaneously.

The Nokia 6.1 comes with a fingerprint scanner at the back, however, it also has the Face Unlock feature that uses face recognition to unlock the phone. Lastly, the Nokia 6.1 ships with a 3000 mAh battery that keeps the entire package up and running.

Commenting on the launch of Nokia 6.1, Cristian Capelli, Head of Sales, Americas at HMD Global, said, “HMD believes in creating high quality phones that meets the real-life needs of our users and the Nokia 6.1 is a direct incarnation of these values. In all, we have taken a magnifying glass to the original Nokia 6, kept the features consumers know and loved while enhancing that award-winning formula, ultimately improving performance. From making the Nokia 6.1 60 percent faster than the original Nokia 6 and adding highly sought-after features such as our unique Dual-Sight technology, enhanced by ZEISS optics, and fast-charging USB-C, no detail was overlooked.“

Nokia 6.1 Specifications

CPU: 2.2 GHz Snapdragon 630 octa-core processor

2.2 GHz Snapdragon 630 octa-core processor RAM: 4 GB LPDDR4

4 GB LPDDR4 GPU: Adreno 508

Adreno 508 Operating System: Android 8.1 Oreo

Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 5.5-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS LCD display with 2.5D curved Gorilla Glass 3

5.5-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS LCD display with 2.5D curved Gorilla Glass 3 Rear Camera: 16 MP with PDAF, f/2.0 aperture Carl Zeiss Optics and dual-tone flash

16 MP with PDAF, f/2.0 aperture Carl Zeiss Optics and dual-tone flash Front Camera: 8 MP with f/2.0 aperture and 84° wide-angle lens

8 MP with f/2.0 aperture and 84° wide-angle lens Internal Storage: 32/64 GB

32/64 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card SIM: Dual Nano SIM

Dual Nano SIM Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack, NFC, USB Type-C 2.0

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack, NFC, USB Type-C 2.0 Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Dual-Sight Mode (Bothie), Face Unlock, Nokia OZO Audio

Fingerprint Scanner, Dual-Sight Mode (Bothie), Face Unlock, Nokia OZO Audio Colors: Black-Copper, White-Iron

Black-Copper, White-Iron Battery: 3000 mAh

Nokia 6.1 Price and Availability