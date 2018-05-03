Jio launches JioInteract – World’s first AI-based engagement platform

Reliance Jio launches JioInteract – World’s first Artificial Intelligence brand-engagement platform. The platform consists of many services out of which the first one to be launched is the Live Video Call featuring India’s favorite celebrities. Amitabh Bachchan, being the first on the live video call to promote his upcoming comedy-drama film ‘102 Not Out’ in the most innovative way.

Jio expects to become the largest platform for movie-promotion and brand engagement with its 186 million subscribers and another 150 million smartphone users. In the coming weeks, the company will be introducing services like video call centers, video catalog, and virtual showrooms to the forefront redefining customer experience.

Reliance Jio has created JioInteract – A compelling brand engagement solution for businesses using new technologies like artificial intelligence & machine learning in a simplified way for effective brand engagement. This technology has wide scale applications across B2C space.

It will be the first in the world to make use of artificial intelligence and will reposition the way brands and customers think of engagement. With this platform, Jio is also hitting the developer ecosystem to create innovative applications like virtual showrooms, product demonstrations, ordering cart for e-commerce, etc.

Starting from 4th May i.e. tomorrow, users will be able to make a video call with Amitabh Bachchan anytime during the day. Users can ask questions related to his upcoming movie, 102 Not Out and also book their movie tickets in real-time via BookMyShow.

How to use JioInteract app

Download MyJio app (Android, iOS)

Tap on JioInteract inside the MyJio app

Start your video call and chat with Amitabh Bachchan

In addition to that, users can share their video call experience with their contacts via “Share” option.