Vodafone ₹349 prepaid plan revised, here’s what has changed

Last week, incumbent telecom operator Vodafone introduced two new plans for its prepaid customers, priced at ₹511 and ₹569. Now, the telco has revised an existing plan for its prepaid customers, priced at ₹349, that has been around since last year.

For ₹349, Vodafone prepaid customers until now were offered free local and STD voice calls, free calls on national roaming, 100 free SMS per day, and, 2.5 GB of 3G/4G data per day for 28 days which translated to a total of 70 GB of data.

However, post revision, Vodafone prepaid customers doing a recharge of ₹349 are now offered 3 GB of 3G/4G data per day for 28 days which translates to a total of 84 GB of data for the validity period – a total increase of 14 GB of data. That said, Vodafone’s ₹349 prepaid plan with 3 GB data per day is only available in select few circles like Gujarat, Assam, Mumbai, Kerala, Maharashtra & Goa, Karnataka and North-East.

Apart from the ₹349 plan, there’s another plan which is priced at ₹348 that offers 2.5 GB of 3G/4G data per day for 28 days. This plan is available in circles of Delhi-NCR, Gujarat and Kerala. That said, customers in circles of Chennai and Kolkata are offered the benefits of ₹348 plan for ₹347, with customers in Haryana getting it at ₹344.

Coming back to Vodafone’s ₹349 prepaid plan, it competes with Jio’s ₹299 plan that offers the same benefits with same validity. Moreover, unlike Vodafone’s plan, Jio’s plan is available to customers across all the circles.

Having said that, Vodafone recently launched ₹569 plan for its prepaid customers that offers 3 GB of 3G/4G data per day for 84 days along with other benefits like free voice calls, free calls on national roaming, and, 100 free SMS per day. Well, Vodafone is the only telecom operator that’s offering 3 GB of 3G/4G per day for more than 28 days. But, we might see other telcos catching up by introducing their own plans with 3 GB data per day having long validity.

Are you a Vodafone customer? Which prepaid plan are you currently subscribed to?