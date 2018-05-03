Vivo X21 UD with in-display fingerprint scanner reportedly launching in India this month

Chinese smartphone brand Vivo launched the Vivo X21 UD back in March this year in China with in-display fingerprint scanner. And, a couple of hours ago, we reported that this smartphone was launched for global markets as well, with Singapore being the first country to get it. Well, if the latest report is anything to go by, then we could see this smartphone making its debut in India this month.

According to a report by 91Mobiles, the Vivo X21 UD will be launched in India by the end of this month, with sales commencing from June. While there’s no word on the exact price of the X21 UD in India, 91Mobile‘s sources say that this smartphone will be priced northwards of the ₹30,000 mark in the country.

The in-display fingerprint scanner is the biggest highlight of the Vivo X21 UD, which allows the users to unlock the smartphone by placing their finger on the bottom-half portion of the screen. Well, Vivo had also launched the X21 that has the exact same specifications as that of the X21 UD, but, the only big difference between these smartphones is that while the X21 UD features in-display fingerprint scanner, the X21 comes with traditional fingerprint scanner on its back.

Having said that, there’s no word on whether Vivo will launch the X21 as well in India, or will it only launch the X21 UD. We should know more about this in the coming days.

Vivo X21 UD Specifications