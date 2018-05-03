Vivo X21 UD with 6.28-inch notched screen and in-display fingerprint scanner launched for global markets

Chinese smartphone brand Vivo launched the Vivo X20 Plus UD back in January this year. The X20 Plus UD is the world’s first smartphone with in-display fingerprint scanner. However, later in March, the company launched the Vivo X21 UD which too comes with in-display fingerprint scanner. Until now, the X21 UD was only available in China, but now, it has been launched for global markets as well.

The first country to get the Vivo X21 UD is Singapore. The smartphone is priced at S$799 in the country and will go on sale from May 5 through M1, StarHub and other authorized retailers.

Like we already said, the Vivo X21 UD features in-display fingerprint scanner which is its biggest highlight. To unlock the smartphone, all you have to do is place your finger on the bottom-half portion of the phone’s screen, and it will be unlocked.

That said, the Vivo X21 UD sports a 6.28-inch Super AMOLED display that has an aspect ratio of 19:9 and a resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels. However, there’s also a notch up top which some of you might find annoying.

Under the hood, the Vivo X21 UD comes with Snapdragon 660 SoC which is paired with 6 GB RAM. It runs Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 Oreo, and, has 128 GB of storage on board.

For photography, there are dual cameras at the back – 12 MP and 5 MP – and on the front, there’s a single 12 MP camera. Moreover, even though the Vivo X21 UD features in-display fingerprint scanner, it also comes with Face Recognition in case your fingerprint doesn’t register on the phone.

Lastly, the Vivo X21 UD ships with a 3200 mAh battery that keeps the lights on.

Vivo X21 UD Specifications

CPU: 2.2 GHz Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor

2.2 GHz Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor RAM: 6 GB

6 GB GPU: Adreno 512

Adreno 512 Operating System: Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1.0 Oreo

Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1.0 Oreo Display: 6.28-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) Super AMOLED Display with 19:9 aspect ratio

6.28-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) Super AMOLED Display with 19:9 aspect ratio Rear Camera: 12 MP (f/1.8) + 5 MP (f/2.4) with AI Beauty Mode, Portrait Mode and LED flash

12 MP (f/1.8) + 5 MP (f/2.4) with AI Beauty Mode, Portrait Mode and LED flash Front Camera: 12 MP (f/2.0) with AI Beauty Mode

12 MP (f/2.0) with AI Beauty Mode Internal Storage: 128 GB

128 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card SIM: Dual SIM

Dual SIM Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB Other: In-Display Fingerprint Scanner, Face Recognition, Fingerprint Scanner (on Vivo X21)

In-Display Fingerprint Scanner, Face Recognition, Fingerprint Scanner (on Vivo X21) Battery: 3200 mAh

Vivo X21 UD Price and Availability

Price: S$799 (around ₹39,924)

S$799 (around ₹39,924) Availability: Goes on sale in Singapore from May 5 through M1, StarHub and other authorized retailers. Should be launched in other countries soon.

Source