Earlier this month, at CES 2018 tech show in Las Vegas, Chinese smartphone brand Vivo showcased a smartphone with in-display fingerprint sensor. That smartphone is called the Vivo X20 Plus UD, and, as promised, Vivo has finally launched this smartphone in China.

The biggest highlight of the Vivo X20 Plus UD is its in-display fingerprint scanning technology. Vivo, in a partnership with Synapctics, has brought this tech onto its smartphone. As the name suggests, the fingerprint scanning sensor on this smartphone is under the glass, which means its neither below the display or at the back of the phone.

To unlock your smartphone with your fingerprint, all you have to do is place your thumb on the phone’s display. Of course, this tech is a bit slower than the traditional fingerprint scanner that’s found on current smartphones, but, this lets smartphone manufacturers cram in bigger displays into the smartphone without having to relocate the fingerprint scanner to the back of the smartphone or just ditch it entirely in favor of face recognition (*ahem* Apple *ahem*).

Having said that, the Vivo X20 Plus UD is actually the Vivo X20 Plus that was launched last year. The Vivo X20 Plus UD flaunts a metal uni-body design with a 6.43-inch display on the front along with smaller bezels.

Above the display is a 12 MP selfie camera, and, at the back is a dual camera setup which is a combination of one 12 MP camera and one 5 MP camera. The back of the phone actually reminds us of the OnePlus 5. After all, OnePlus and Vivo are both owned by the same company – BBK Electronics.

That said, the Vivo X20 Plus UD is powered by Snapdragon 660 SoC which is paired with 4 GB RAM, however, the phone boots up to Android Nougat instead of Oreo, which is a downer. The phone comes in Black color and ships with a 3905 mAh battery that keeps things going.

Vivo X20 Plus UD Specifications

CPU: Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor

Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor RAM: 4 GB

4 GB GPU: Adreno 512

Adreno 512 Operating System: Funtouch OS 3.2 based on Android 7.1.1. Nougat

Funtouch OS 3.2 based on Android 7.1.1. Nougat Display: 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) Super AMOLED display with 18:9 aspect ratio and Game Mode

6.43-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) Super AMOLED display with 18:9 aspect ratio and Game Mode Rear Camera: 12 MP + 5 MP with f/1.8 aperture, OIS and LED flash

12 MP + 5 MP with f/1.8 aperture, OIS and LED flash Front Camera: 12 MP with f/2.0 aperture

12 MP with f/2.0 aperture Internal Storage: 128 GB

128 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card SIM: Dual SIM

Dual SIM Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi Other: In-Display Fingerprint Scanner, Face Recognition

In-Display Fingerprint Scanner, Face Recognition Battery: 3905 mAh

Vivo X20 Plus UD Price and Availability

Price: ¥3598 (around $570/₹36,160)

¥3598 (around $570/₹36,160) Availability: Goes on sale in China from February 1 through Vivo’s website. No word on availability in other markets

So, what do you think about the Vivo X20 Plus UD?