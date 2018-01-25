Samsung Galaxy S9 to be unveiled on February 25

Two weeks ago, Samsung mobile division’s boss – DJ Koh – confirmed that the company will be unveiling the Galaxy S9 at MWC 2018 that will be held next month at Barcelona, Spain. Now, this South Korean tech giant has confirmed that the Galaxy S9 will be unveiled on February 25 – a day before MWC (Mobile World Congress) kicks off.

Samsung has sent out press invites for its Galaxy Unpacked 2018 event that’s scheduled on February 25 in Barcelona, Spain. The invite has a big number ‘9’ and it also has a tagline that says “The Camera. Reimagined“. The invite doesn’t directly say that it’s the Galaxy S9 that will be unveiled on February 25, however, the big number 9 is proof enough that it’s indeed going to the Galaxy S9 (and the S9+) that will be unveiled next month.

Furthermore, the tagline also indicates that the upcoming Samsung flagship will come with some cool camera technology. For those unaware, a retail box of Samsung Galaxy S9 had leaked around two weeks ago which revealed “Super Speed Dual Pixel 12 MP” camera on the S9 with variable aperture and Super Slow-mo.

The Galaxy S9 is also said to come with a 5.8-inch Quad-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity Display, and, in all likelihood will be powered by the Snapdragon 845 or the Exynos 9810 SoC. The former will be found on the units that will be sold in the U.S., whereas the latter will make its way on to the units that will be sold in rest of the world.

We are exactly a month away from the unveiling of the Samsung Galaxy S9, however, expect to hear more about this smartphone in the coming days.

