HTC launching a new smartphone on May 23, could be the U12+

Smartphone companies like Sony, Samsung and LG have already launched their flagship smartphones for the year of 2018. However, Taiwanese smartphone brand HTC hasn’t yet launched its flagship for this year. Although we have been hearing of the U12+ for quite some time now, there’s no word from HTC about its launch. However, the company has now announced that it’s going to launch a new smartphone on May 23, and, it could be the U12+.

Coming Soon. A phone that is more than the sum of its specs. pic.twitter.com/m2skJSK0qt — HTC (@htc) May 3, 2018

HTC on its official Twitter handle has shared an image that shows different components of a smartphone like cameras, battery and memory card slot. The image also has the May 23 date on it, and, it has a caption that says “Coming Soon. A phone that is more than the sum of its specs.“.

Well, this doesn’t directly point towards the U12+, but it’s safe to assume that the U12+ will indeed be the smartphone that will be launched by HTC on May 23.

Two days ago, live images of the U12+ had leaked online that showed off the smartphone from multiple sides. The U12+ is going to be a flagship smartphone, and hence, it’s said to come with Snapdragon 845 SoC under the hood which will be paired with up to 6 GB RAM.

The smartphone has tiny bezels at all sides and is said to feature a 6-inch WQHD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio. In terms of optics, the smartphone has quad cameras – two each on the front and back. And, fueling this entire package is a 3420 mAh battery that will draw power from a USB Type-C port.

The leaked live images of the U12+ confirmed that it doesn’t have the 3.5 mm headphone jack, hence, you will have to make do with the bundled headphones, or get yourself an adapter if HTC doesn’t bundle one along.

HTC U12+ Specifications [Expected]

CPU: Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor

Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor RAM: Up to 6 GB

Up to 6 GB GPU: Adreno 630

Adreno 630 Operating System: Sense 10 based on Android 8.0 Oreo (with full Treble support and A/B Seamless updates)

Sense 10 based on Android 8.0 Oreo (with full Treble support and A/B Seamless updates) Display: 6-inch WQHD+ (2880 x 1440 pixels) LCD display with 18:9 aspect ratio

6-inch WQHD+ (2880 x 1440 pixels) LCD display with 18:9 aspect ratio Rear Camera: 16 MP + 12 MP / 12 MP + 12 MP with LED flash

16 MP + 12 MP / 12 MP + 12 MP with LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP + 8 MP

8 MP + 8 MP Internal Storage: 64/128 GB

64/128 GB External Storage: Expandable via microSD card

Expandable via microSD card SIM: Single/Dual SIM (depending on market)

Single/Dual SIM (depending on market) Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, NFC, USB Type-C

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, NFC, USB Type-C Other: Fingerprint Scanner, IP68 dust and water resistance, HTC Face Unlock, Edge Sense 2.0

Fingerprint Scanner, IP68 dust and water resistance, HTC Face Unlock, Edge Sense 2.0 Battery: 3420 mAh

We are expecting HTC to share some more teaser images and videos on social media that would reveal some features of the U12+ (or whatever the smartphone it’s going to launch on May 23).