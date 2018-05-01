HTC U12+ live images leaked online show off shiny back of the phone with quad cameras

Back in March, we were treated to an image of the HTC U12+ that gave us an idea of what this 2018 HTC flagship would look like. And now, some live, hands-on images of the U12+ have surfaced online that give us a better look at this smartphone.

These live images of the HTC U12+ were posted on a Facebook page called ‘HTC Taiwan News Update’. The core design of the the U12+ that we can see from these live photos is in line with the image that we saw back in March.

Though it doesn’t appear clearly, the smartphone has smaller bezels on the left and right side, with relatively large bezels on the top and bottom. Moreover, the phone also has a shiny back, so much that you can even see yourself when you look at it. Perhaps useful as a makeshift mirror? (pun intended)

Having said that, the back of the phone also shows off dual cameras placed in the center in horizontal orientation, with LED flash and fingerprint scanner below it. The front of the phone also has dual cameras, but, there’s no information on the specifications of either of these four cameras. However, some recently leaked alleged camera samples of the U12+ hint at the dual camera setup at the back being a combination of two 12 MP snappers.

Moving on, the U12+ is a smartphone that’s very thick by today’s standards. However, we won’t have much complaints about the thickness of the U12+ if it comes packed with a huge battery inside to justify its thickness.

At the left side of the smartphone is a SIM card and micro SD card slot, and on the right is the power button and volume rocker. At the bottom of the phone is a USB Type-C port along with what seem to be speaker and primary microphone, and on the top, there seems to be the secondary microphone. Well yes, this means there’s no 3.5 mm headphone jack on the phone, so you will have to get used to the dongle life.

In terms of innards, the HTC U12+ is said to be powered by Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 845 chip, which is paired with 6 GB RAM. It will also boast a 6-inch WQHD+ display that’s said to be kept on by a 3420 mAh battery.

HTC U12+ Specifications [Expected]

CPU: Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor

Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor RAM: Up to 6 GB

Up to 6 GB GPU: Adreno 630

Adreno 630 Operating System: Sense 10 based on Android 8.0 Oreo (with full Treble support and A/B Seamless updates)

Sense 10 based on Android 8.0 Oreo (with full Treble support and A/B Seamless updates) Display: 6-inch WQHD+ (2880 x 1440 pixels) LCD display with 18:9 aspect ratio

6-inch WQHD+ (2880 x 1440 pixels) LCD display with 18:9 aspect ratio Rear Camera: 16 MP + 12 MP / 12 MP + 12 MP with LED flash

16 MP + 12 MP / 12 MP + 12 MP with LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP + 8 MP

8 MP + 8 MP Internal Storage: 64/128 GB

64/128 GB External Storage: Expandable via microSD card

Expandable via microSD card SIM: Single/Dual SIM (depending on market)

Single/Dual SIM (depending on market) Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, NFC, USB Type-C

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, NFC, USB Type-C Other: Fingerprint Scanner, IP68 dust and water resistance, HTC Face Unlock, Edge Sense 2.0

Fingerprint Scanner, IP68 dust and water resistance, HTC Face Unlock, Edge Sense 2.0 Battery: 3420 mAh

The HTC U12+ is said to launch some time this month, hence, expect to hear more about this smartphone in the coming days.

