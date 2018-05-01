Idea launches VoLTE service across six circles, offers 10 GB data for free

The first telecom operator to launch VoLTE in India was Reliance Jio. The telco launched its VoLTE , service in India back in 2016. And then fast forward to September 2017, telecom operator Airtel too launched its VoLTE service. Then in February this year, Vodafone too joined the group by beginning the roll-out of its VoLTE service. And now, the latest telecom operator to join the ranks is Idea Cellular, which is often referred to as Idea.

Earlier last month, Idea had announced that it had started rolling out VoLTE services. However, the VoLTE service was initially only available to Idea’s employees. But now, starting May 2nd, i.e., tomorrow, the VoLTE service will be available for Idea’s customers as well.

However, as a part of phase one of the roll-out, Idea has launched its VoLTE service across six circles only – Maharashtra (excluding Mumbai) & Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh & Telangana , and, Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh.

Having said that, Idea is also offering 10 GB of free data to its customers. This free data will be credited to the customer’s account within 48 hours of making the first VoLTE call.

Well, with the roll-out of VoLTE, Idea customers will now get benefits like “HD-quality” voice calls, faster call setup times, and, the ability to use 4G data simultaneously while on a voice call. Moreover, customers also don’t have to pay anything extra to make calls on VoLTE, as call (and data) charges will be based on existing plans.

Furthermore, in an event of unavailability of 4G network, customers will be automatically switched to 2G/3G network using Single Radio Voice Call Continuity (SRVCC) to ensure constant connectivity.

Having said that, it’s also worth noting that to be able to use Idea’s VoLTE service, customers will need an Idea 4G SIM as well as a VoLTE-enabled handset. Idea has said that it’s working with several handset manufacturers to ensure wider availability of Idea VoLTE compatible handsets in the market.

“The launch of Idea VoLTE is testimony to our commitment to digitally connect customers, and a major milestone in Idea’s mobility journey. We aim to provide a better and richer call quality experience to our customers through this revolutionary new technology.” said Sashi Shankar, Chief Marketing Officer, Idea Cellular.