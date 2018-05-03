Xiaomi Redmi S2 allegedly spotted at an official Mi Store with its specifications

Xiaomi’s Redmi S2, which is said to launch soon in India as an Android One device, has been allegedly spotted an an official Mi Store in Czech Republic. An image of it was sent to GSMArena by one of their readers which shows the phone’s frontal design while also revealing its specifications.

As you can see from the image (shown above), the Redmi S2 has a smaller bezels at its left and right side, with the top and bottom bezels relatively larger. The front doesn’t have any fingerprint scanner, which means it’s located on the back.

As far as specifications of the Redmi S2 are concerned, the smartphone has 5.99-inch display with an aspect ratio of 18:9 and a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels. The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 625 SoC and runs Android Oreo-based MIUI 9.

The Redmi S2 is said to come in three configurations – 2 GB RAM + 16 GB storage, 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage, and, 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage. Having said that, the Redmi S2 has dual cameras at the back – 12 MP + 5 MP – with the front of the phone being home to a 16 MP snapper. And lastly, keeping this entire package fueled is a 3080 mAh battery.

Xiaomi has also shared a teaser image (shown above) on its Weibo account that shows a big ‘S’ painted in red and blue colors. With this teaser, Xiaomi could either be hinting the launch of the Redmi S2, or the launch of its homegrown Surge S2 SoC. We aren’t too sure about it.

There’s no word yet from Xiaomi on the Redmi S2, however, recent reports suggest that the company is going to launch it in India soon as an Android One device. Well, Xiaomi might launch the Redmi S2 as an Android One device in India, but the image we saw today shows the smartphone with MIUI 9, hence, you can expect it to be launched in other countries with custom skin instead of stock Android.

We should hear more about the Redmi S2 in the coming days.

Xiaomi Redmi S2 Specifications [Expected]

CPU: Snapdragon 625

Snapdragon 625 RAM: 2/3/4 GB

2/3/4 GB Operating System: Android 8.1 Oreo

Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 5.99-inch 18:9 LCD display with 1440 x 720 pixel resolution

5.99-inch 18:9 LCD display with 1440 x 720 pixel resolution Rear Camera: 12 MP (Sony IMX486 or OmniVision OV12A10) + 5 MP (Samsung S5K5E8) with Electronic Image Stabilization and Portrait Mode

12 MP (Sony IMX486 or OmniVision OV12A10) + 5 MP (Samsung S5K5E8) with Electronic Image Stabilization and Portrait Mode Front Camera: 5 MP (Samsung S5K5E8) / 16 MP

5 MP (Samsung S5K5E8) / 16 MP Internal Storage: 16/32/64 GB

16/32/64 GB External Storage: Expandable via microSD card

Expandable via microSD card Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock

Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock Battery: 3080 mAh

