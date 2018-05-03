OnePlus 6 listed on HDFC Bank SmartBuy portal with its specifications and image

Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus has already revealed the date of launch of the OnePlus 6. The smartphone’s going to be launched globally on May 16 at an event in London, with India launch slated for May 17. While the OnePlus 6 is going to be sold exclusively through Amazon in India, it has now been spotted on HDFC Bank’s SmartBuy portal two weeks ahead of India launch.

The OnePlus 6 has been listed on HDFC Bank’s SmartBuy portal along with its image and detailed specifications. However, most of the details here seem to be inaccurate if compared with what we have heard so far. Starting with the design, the OnePlus 6 shown on HDFC’s portal does have a notch, but it’s significantly larger than the one we have seen on the render (pictured below) shared by OnePlus before. Heck, even the alleged live image of working unit of OnePlus 6 that we saw recently has a notch that’s smaller than the one we are seeing on HDFC Bank’s SmartBuy portal.

That said, according to the specifications listed on HDFC Bank’s SmartBuy page, the OnePlus 6 has a 5.7-inch display that has a resolution of 3200 x 1800 pixels. Well, this certainly doesn’t put the aspect ratio to 18:9 or 19:9.

Moreover, previous leaked specifications put the OnePlus 6 with a 6.28-inch display and 2280 x 1080 pixel resolution. Furthermore, according to HDFC’s page, the OnePlus comes with dual cameras, but on the front, and not on the back. The OnePlus 6 has two 16 MP snappers on the front and a single 23 MP camera at the back according to the listing.

This contradicts the previously leaked information that puts the OnePlus 6 with 16 MP + 20 MP snappers on the back, and a single 16 MP snapper on the front. That’s not it. The listing also shows the OnePlus 6 with a slightly larger 3500 mAh battery as opposed to the 3450 mAh battery we have heard of before.

Having said that, other specifications are in line with previously leaked specifications. Lastly, we advice you take the information served on HDFC Bank’s SmartBuy page with a pinch of salt. However, we can firmly say that more details pertaining to the OnePlus 6 will keep popping online before it’s launched.

OnePlus 6 Specifications [Expected]

CPU: 2.7 GHz Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor (confirmed)

2.7 GHz Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor (confirmed) RAM: 6/8 GB LPDDR4X (confirmed)

6/8 GB LPDDR4X (confirmed) GPU: Adreno 630

Adreno 630 Operating System: HydrogenOS (in China) / OxygenOS (rest of the world) based on Android 8.1 Oreo

HydrogenOS (in China) / OxygenOS (rest of the world) based on Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 6.28-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display with 2.5D Gorilla Glass 5 and 19:9 aspect ratio

6.28-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display with 2.5D Gorilla Glass 5 and 19:9 aspect ratio Rear Camera: 16 MP (f/1.7) + 20 MP (f/1.7) with LED flash

16 MP (f/1.7) + 20 MP (f/1.7) with LED flash Front Camera: 20 MP with f/2.0 aperture

20 MP with f/2.0 aperture Internal Storage: 64/128 GB (with 6 GB RAM), 256 GB (with 8 GB RAM, confirmed)

64/128 GB (with 6 GB RAM), 256 GB (with 8 GB RAM, confirmed) SIM: Dual Nano SIM

Dual Nano SIM Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, USB OTG, 3.5 mm headphone jack, NFC, USB Type-C

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, USB OTG, 3.5 mm headphone jack, NFC, USB Type-C Other: Face Unlock, Fingerprint Scanner, Water Resistant, 960 FPS Super Slo Mo

Face Unlock, Fingerprint Scanner, Water Resistant, 960 FPS Super Slo Mo Colors: Midnight Black, Slate Grey/Sandstone White, Coral Blue

Midnight Black, Slate Grey/Sandstone White, Coral Blue Battery: 3450/3500 mAh with Dash Charge v2

OnePlus 6 Price [Expected]

Price of 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant: CNY 3299 / ₹36,999

CNY 3299 / ₹36,999 Price of 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant: CNY 3799 / ₹39,999

CNY 3799 / ₹39,999 Price of 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant: CNY 4399 / ₹45,999

