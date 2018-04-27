Alleged working unit of OnePlus 6 leaks online showing off the notch proudly

The OnePlus 6 is all set to launch globally on May 16 at an event in London, with its India and China launch slated immediately for the next day on May 17. Well, we are still more than two weeks away from the launch of this smartphone, and until and unless it’s launched, it won’t stop making headlines every other day. Now we have already come across renders and images before that showed off the notch on this smartphone as well as a glass back. But now, we are looking at an image (pictured below) of alleged working unit of OnePlus 6 that has surfaced online.

This image of the working unit of OnePlus 6 doesn’t reveal a lot many details as it’s been covered with a case to hide the design. However, it does show off the notch up top which is home to the selfie camera, earpiece, ambient light sensor, and, the proximity sensor.

Moreover, you can also see that the battery indicator and clock have now been moved from the right side of the status bar to the left. Down below, you can the on-screen navigation buttons. Well yes, the OnePlus 6, like the OnePlus 5T, will not come with any capacitive navigation buttons and fingerprint scanner below the display.

The capacitive navigation buttons have been replaced with the on-screen buttons whereas the fingerprint scanner has been moved on to the back of the phone. That said, OnePlus has already teased gesture support on OnePlus 6, hence, you can expect to see some iPhone X-like navigation gestures on this 2018 OnePlus flagship.

With all that being said, the image that has surfaced online is a recent one. Well, April 23 to be precise, if the date on the computer screen in the background is to be believed.

Having said that, OnePlus has been revealing details of the OnePlus 6 at regular intervals through social media teasers and forum posts. The company, until now, has confirmed the presence of notch, Snapdragon 845 SoC, repositioned alert slider with new functionality, water resistance, a glass back, and more recently, a Super Slo Mo feature on the OnePlus 6. That last bit about the Super Slo Mo feature is unclear though as the company retracted information about this feature that it had shared on its official India website.

Anyways though, OnePlus has also confirmed that it’s going to launch the OnePlus 6 x Marvel Avengers Limited Edition in India on May 17 alongside the standard version of the OnePlus 6.

OnePlus 6 Specifications [Expected]

CPU: 2.7 GHz Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor (confirmed)

2.7 GHz Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor (confirmed) RAM: 6/8 GB LPDDR4X (confirmed)

6/8 GB LPDDR4X (confirmed) GPU: Adreno 630

Adreno 630 Operating System: HydrogenOS (in China) / OxygenOS (rest of the world) based on Android 8.1 Oreo

HydrogenOS (in China) / OxygenOS (rest of the world) based on Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 6.28-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display with 2.5D Gorilla Glass 5 and 19:9 aspect ratio

6.28-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display with 2.5D Gorilla Glass 5 and 19:9 aspect ratio Rear Camera: 16 MP (f/1.7) + 20 MP (f/1.7) with LED flash

16 MP (f/1.7) + 20 MP (f/1.7) with LED flash Front Camera: 20 MP with f/2.0 aperture

20 MP with f/2.0 aperture Internal Storage: 64/128 GB (with 6 GB RAM), 256 GB (with 8 GB RAM, confirmed)

64/128 GB (with 6 GB RAM), 256 GB (with 8 GB RAM, confirmed) SIM: Dual Nano SIM

Dual Nano SIM Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, USB OTG, 3.5 mm headphone jack, NFC, USB Type-C

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, USB OTG, 3.5 mm headphone jack, NFC, USB Type-C Other: Face Unlock, Fingerprint Scanner, Water Resistant, 960 FPS Super Slo Mo

Face Unlock, Fingerprint Scanner, Water Resistant, 960 FPS Super Slo Mo Colors: Midnight Black, Slate Grey/Sandstone White, Coral Blue

Midnight Black, Slate Grey/Sandstone White, Coral Blue Battery: 3450 mAh with Dash Charge v2

OnePlus 6 Price [Expected]

Price of 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant: CNY 3299 (around $522/₹34,850)

CNY 3299 (around $522/₹34,850) Price of 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant: CNY 3799 (around $601/₹40,132)

CNY 3799 (around $601/₹40,132) Price of 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant: CNY 4399 (around $697/₹46,471)

