This Samsung device spotted on Geekbench could be its first Android Go smartphone

Last year in December, Google announced Android Oreo (Go Edition) – a lightweight version of Android that’s optimized to run on low-end devices. Well, we already have some Android Go (Oreo Edition) smartphones in the market, and now, it seems the latest one to join this group could be Samsung.

A Samsung smartphone with model number SM-J260G has been spotted on Geekbench. This smartphone made a score of 625 and 1747 points in Geekbench’s single and multi-core tests respectively. However, what’s worth noting here is that this Samsung smartphone is listed with 1 GB RAM along with Android 8.1 Oreo and ‘universal7570_go’.

Well, a Samsung smartphone with 1 GB RAM would never run Android Oreo, until and unless its an Android Go device running Android Oreo (Go Edition). Moreover, the smartphone is powered by a version of Exynos 7570 which is denoted as ‘universal7570_go’ in the Motherboard section. Notice the word ‘go’ at the end which is yet another hint at this smartphone being an Android Go device.

While there’s no word from Samsung yet about its plans to launch Android Go device, there are rumors which suggest that this South Korean tech giant will launch the SM-J260G as Samsung Galaxy J2 Core in emerging markets.

If this turns out to be true, then we are looking at the first entry-level Samsung smartphone that will run stock Android.

Would you like to see Samsung launching an Android Go smartphone? Do share your thoughts with us in the comments down below.

