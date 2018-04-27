Apple iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus (PRODUCT)RED Special Edition launched in India

US-based tech giant Apple launched the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus last year in September alongside the 10 year anniversary edition – the iPhone X. And, earlier this month, Apple unveiled the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus (PRODUCT)RED Special Edition. Now today, the company has launched these special edition iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus in India as well.

These special editions of iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus come with the same design, build and specifications as the standard editions. However, what the differentiates the standard edition and (PRODUCT)RED edition of the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus is the color. The former comes in Gold, Silver and Space Gray colors, whereas the latter comes with a coat of Red paint.

These (PRODUCT)RED editions of the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus feature a black front, with the sides, back and even the aluminium band covered with Red. Apple sells its product with the (PRODUCT)RED moniker as a part of its partnership with (PRODUCT)RED advocacy group that works against the spread of HIV/AIDS.

A portion of the money that Apple makes by selling these products goes to Global Fund HIV/AIDS grants that “provide testing, counseling, treatment and prevention programs with a specific focus on eliminating transmission of the virus from mothers to their babies”.

Apple has been working with (PRODUCT)RED since 2006, and until now, has donated more than $160 Million to the Global Fund with the sale of its (PRODUCT)RED products.

“This special edition (PRODUCT)RED iPhone features a stunning red and black color combination and also offers customers the opportunity to make an impact in fighting the spread of HIV and AIDS,” said Greg Joswiak, Vice President of Product Marketing, Apple.

Apple iPhone 8 and 8 Plus (PRODUCT)RED Price in India and Availability

Price of iPhone 8 (PRODUCT)RED Special Edition 64 GB storage variant: ₹67,490

₹67,490 Price of iPhone 8 (PRODUCT)RED Special Edition 256 GB storage variant: ₹81,500

₹81,500 Price of iPhone 8 Plus (PRODUCT)RED Special Edition 64 GB storage variant: ₹77,560

₹77,560 Price of iPhone 8 Plus (PRODUCT)RED Special Edition 256 GB storage variant: ₹91,110

₹91,110 Availability: To be available on Flipkart as well as through Apple authorized re-sellers across the country

So, are you buying either of these (PRODUCT)RED Special Edition iPhones?