LG G7 ThinQ announced with 6.1-inch FullVision notched display, Dual Rear Cameras and a dedicated Google Assistant button

At Mobile World Congress in February this year, many smartphone manufacturers like Sony, Samsung and Nokia announced their latest and greatest smartphones. LG too announced its V30S ThinQ, however, it wasn’t the company’s flagship for 2018, and was more of an improvement over the V30 that was launched last year. However, at an event in New York, South Korean tech giant LG finally unveiled its 2018 flagship – the LG G7 ThinQ.

The LG G7 ThinQ is a successor to last year’s LG G6. And, if you compare both side-by-side, you will notice some differences in the design of both these smartphones. While both the smartphones have smaller bezels, the G7 ThinQ comes with 6.1-inch display that has an aspect ratio of 19.5:9, resolution of 3120 x 1440 pixels, and, a notch up top. While the G7 ThinQ has smaller bezels at all sides, LG says that its bottom bezel is almost 50% smaller than the one on the G6.

That said, LG calls the notch on the G7 ThinQ “Second Screen”. While it could be annoying for a lot many, the good thing here is that you can hide the notch if you want by heading over to the settings menu and enabling black bars around it. However, if it starts looking boring, you can change the color around the notch to grayscale and rainbow-like gradients.

In terms of build, the LG G7 ThinQ boasts the same glass-metal construction like the G6. What that means is that the smartphone’s front and back are covered with Gorilla Glass 5 to add protection against scratches, whereas, the sides are made out of metal.

The back of the phone is home to dual camera setup which is placed in the center in vertical orientation. On the G6, the dual cameras were placed horizontally. Anyways though, below the dual camera setup is a fingerprint scanner, and to its left is the LED flash and laser auto-focus module.

It’s also worth noting that the fingerprint scanner was housed on the power button at the back on the G6, however, this time, the power button is moved on to the right side. Speaking of buttons, the volume rocker on the LG G7 ThinQ is located on the left side of the phone, and, below it is one more button. Well, that’s a dedicated button for Google Assistant and Google Lens.

Yes, just like Samsung, LG too has provided a dedicated hardware button on the G7 ThinQ that can summon Google Assistant and Google Lens. Press it once and Google Assistant will open. Quickly press it twice, and Google Lens will open.

The LG G7 ThinQ also comes with a feature called Super Far Field Voice Recogntion (SFFVR), which coupled with the phone’s “highly sensitive microphone”, can help Google Assistant recognize your voice commands from as far as up to five meters away.

LG is known to include features in its flagships that would entice the audiophiles. Well, with the G7 ThinQ, LG continues that trend. The G7 ThinQ comes with a Boombox Speaker that “utilizes the internal space of the LG G7 ThinQ as a resonance chamber to deliver double the bass of conventional smartphones for powerful “boombox” sound without the need for external speakers” when placed on on solid surface or a box.

Furthermore, the smartphone also comes with DTS:X to deliver 3D virtual sound and up to 7.1 channel audio output through earphones. And, like its predecessor, the LG G7 ThinQ features a Hi-Fi Quad DAC, which is yet another feature that would be enticing to the audiophiles.

Speaking about the photography department, we already told you that the G7 ThinQ has a dual camera setup at the back. This dual camera setup is a combination of two 16 MP snappers – one of which is a standard camera with the other one being a wide-angle camera. And for selfies and video calls, you get an 8 MP snapper on the front.

The G7 ThinQ also comes with some AI camera features that were found on the V30S ThinQ. It has an AI CAM feature that supports 19 different shooting modes. Moreover, the AI-based algorithm adjusts the camera settings automatically for better results when you are shooting in low-light conditions.

Apart from that, the camera also features Live Photo mode, and supports AR stickers as well that can generate 2D/3D overlays on your face. Besides, the G7 ThinQ also has a Portrait Mode that lets you take photos with bokeh effect.

Talking about the innards, the LG G7 ThinQ is powered by Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 845 SoC which is paired with 4 or 6 GB RAM. The 4 GB RAM variant comes with 64 GB of internal storage, whereas the 6 GB RAM variant comes with 128 GB internal storage. In fact, the 6 GB RAM variant is called G7+ ThinQ.

The G7 ThinQ boots up to Android Oreo, and, ships with a 3000 mAh battery which keeps the lights on.

“The LG G7 ThinQ is strongly focused on the fundamentals and its launch marks a new chapter for our company. Through the combination of personalized and useful AI functionalities with meaningful smartphone features, this is LG’s most convenient smartphone yet.” said Hwang Jeong-hwan, President of LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company.

LG G7 ThinQ Specifications

CPU: Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor

Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor RAM: 4/6 GB LPDDR4X (6 GB on G7+ ThinQ)

4/6 GB LPDDR4X (6 GB on G7+ ThinQ) GPU: Adreno 630

Adreno 630 Operating System: Android 8.0 Oreo

Android 8.0 Oreo Display: 6.1-inch QHD+ (3120 x 1440 pixels) 19.5:9 FullVision Super Bright Display with Gorilla Glass 5, 1000-nits brightness and 564 ppi pixel density

6.1-inch QHD+ (3120 x 1440 pixels) 19.5:9 FullVision Super Bright Display with Gorilla Glass 5, 1000-nits brightness and 564 ppi pixel density Rear Camera: 16 MP Standard (f/1.6 aperture) + 16 MP Super Wide Angle (f/1.9 aperture, 109-degree wide-angle lens) with AI CAM, Portrait Mode, Stickers and LED flash

16 MP Standard (f/1.6 aperture) + 16 MP Super Wide Angle (f/1.9 aperture, 109-degree wide-angle lens) with AI CAM, Portrait Mode, Stickers and LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP with f/1.9 aperture and 80-degree wide-angle lens

8 MP with f/1.9 aperture and 80-degree wide-angle lens Internal Storage: 64/128 GB UFS 2.1 (128 GB on G7+ ThinQ)

64/128 GB UFS 2.1 (128 GB on G7+ ThinQ) External Storage: Expandable up to 2 Terabytes via microSD card

Expandable up to 2 Terabytes via microSD card Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0 BLE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, NFC, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C 2.0 (3.1 compatible)

4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0 BLE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, NFC, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C 2.0 (3.1 compatible) Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Face Recognition. Dedicated Google Assistant/Google Lens button, IP68 dust and water resistant, MIL-STD 810G Military Certification, Boombox Speaker, DTS:X 3D Surround Sound, Hi-Fi Quad DAC

Fingerprint Scanner, Face Recognition. Dedicated Google Assistant/Google Lens button, IP68 dust and water resistant, MIL-STD 810G Military Certification, Boombox Speaker, DTS:X 3D Surround Sound, Hi-Fi Quad DAC Colors: New Platinum Gray, New Aurora Black, New Moroccan Blue, Raspberry Rose

New Platinum Gray, New Aurora Black, New Moroccan Blue, Raspberry Rose Battery: 3000 mAh with Quick Charge 3.0

LG G7 ThinQ Price and Availability