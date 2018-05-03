How to disable or turn off comments on Instagram posts [Guide]

Instagram, one of the most popular social media apps gives you the control over the post comments. Yes, you can turn off comments on Instagram posts that you have shared. Here’s how.

Turn off comments on Instagram posts

To prevent people from commenting on your post, you need to make sure you enable the ‘Turn Off Commenting’ from the post options.

To turn comments off (or On) for a particular post that you have shared on your Instagram account,

Tap the post you want to disable the comments.

Now tap the three dots in the top right corner of the post and select Turn Off Commenting option.

When you turn off commenting, the comment icon will disappear from the post. Any comments that are currently in your post will be hidden.

If you want to disable comments from the start, go to Advanced Settings at the bottom while sharing the post and turn the slider to the right.

If you change your mind and want to turn back On commenting on the posts, just go to the same three dots and ‘Turn On Commenting‘ for the posts. All the previous comments will be restored and people will be able to comment again.

