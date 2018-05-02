Xiaomi launches its Mi Music and Mi Video streaming services in India

This year has been quite eventful for Xiaomi so far in India. The company, until now, has launched a total of three smartphones and two smart TVs in India, along with launching Mi Body Composition Scale and opening its first Mi Home Experience Store in the country. Now today, at its Mi Pop event in Mumbai, Xiaomi has announced the launch of its popular online streaming services in India – Mi Music and Mi Video.

For those unware, Mi Music and Mi Video are Xiaomi’s online music and video streaming services. Xiaomi has teamed up with popular music streaming service Hungama to bring Mi Music to India. As a result of this partnership, Mi Music users in India get access to more than 10 Million “freemium, high-quality tracks” to listen to.

That said, the Mi Music app not only offers international tracks to its users in India, but also offers tracks in 13 regional languages like Hindi, Gujarati, Marathi, Tamil, Malayalam, Odia, Punjabi, Bhojpuri, Telugu, Rajasthani, Kannada, Bengali, and Old Hindi (we don’t know what that means).

Furthermore, the Mi Music app also comes with a feature called ‘Dynamic Lyrics’ that displays the lyrics of a song on the screen. Certainly useful for Karaoke lovers. Ain’t it?

Let’s move on to Mi Video now. The Mi Video app offers 5,00,000+ hours of content to the users in India, and, Xiaomi has also partnered with content providers like Sony LIV, Voot, Hungama Play, Sun NXT, ALT Balaji, Zee5, Viu, TVF, and, Flickstree to offer content to its Indian users.

Furthermore, while the Mi Music is available in 13 regional languages of India to its users, the Mi Video app supports 14 regional languages of India like Hindi, Gujarati, Marathi, Malayalam, Maithili, Telugu, Kannada, Urdu, Assamese, Bengali, Tamil, Odia, Bhojpuri, and, Punjabi.

Xiaomi has also said that it will roll-out support for features like DLNA and Miracast with the future update that will allow users to cast their phone content on to their smart TV.

So, are you going to try out the Mi Music or Mi Video app? Or will prefer some other services for video and audio streaming? Let us know in the comments down below.