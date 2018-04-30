Last year in September, Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi launched the Mi A1 – its first Android One smartphone – in India. As the Mi A1 is an Android One smartphone, it runs stock Android instead of Xiaomi’s custom skin – MIUI. The Mi A1 was well received by media and fans alike in India, and as a result, Xiaomi CEO recently confirmed the company’s plans to launch more Android One devices in India. While there’s no more information from Xiaomi yet on this matter, the company is reportedly having two Android One device in works.

According to a report by XDA-Developers, Xiaomi is currently working on two Android One devices that are codenamed “jasmine_sprout” and “daisy_sprout”. For those unaware, the first generation Android One devices carried this “sprout” codename, which hints at these two Xiaomi devices indeed being Android One devices.

However, that’s not the only reason to think that the device codenamed “jasmine_sprout” is an Android One device. The folks over at XDA found out some other evidences by digging through some firmware files that further indicate that the device codenamed “jasmine_sprout” (and “daisy_sprout”) is indeed an Android One device.

The firmware also revealed some other information about the device, like Snapdragon 660 SoC under the hood. Well, this is the same chip that powers the recently announced Xiaomi Mi 6X. Now last year’s Mi A1 was actually a rebranded Mi 5X, with the difference being that the former ran stock Android whereas the latter had Xiaomi’s MIUI in tow.

This time as well, Xiaomi is expected to launch the Mi 6X outside China by rebranding it as Mi A2. While there isn’t much information available at this moment to backup that assumption, some references to the Mi 6X camera that XDA found in the firmware for “jasmine_sprout” do lead everyone to believe that the Mi 6X will actually be launched as Mi A2 outside China with stock Android.

Talking about the second device, the one that’s codenamed “daisy_sprout”, will be powered by Snapdragon 625. While there isn’t much known about this device, it’s said to be the budget Redmi S2 which too is powered by Snapdragon 625 chip.

So to conclude, we could see the “jasmine_sprout” being launched as the Mi A2, whereas the “daisy_sprout” could very well be launched as the Redmi S2. We should know more about these devices in the coming weeks, or maybe months.

Xiaomi Mi A2 Specifications [Expected]

CPU: 2.2 GHz Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor

Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 5.84-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) IPS LCD display with 18:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved glass, 403 ppi pixel density, 1500:1 contrast

Xiaomi Redmi S2 Specifications [Expected]