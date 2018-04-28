Vodafone introduces two new prepaid plans priced at ₹511 and ₹569 with up to 3 GB data per day

Over a week ago, telecom operator Vodafone introduced a new prepaid plan priced at ₹255 that offered 2 GB data per day for 28 days. Now, the telco has announced two new plans for its prepaid customers that are priced at ₹511 and ₹569, and offer up to 3 GB data per day.

Vodafone ₹511 Prepaid Plan Details

Let’s talk about the ₹511 plan first. For ₹511, Vodafone prepaid customers are offered free local and STD voice calls, free calls on roaming, and, 100 free SMS per day. Moreover, customers doing a recharge of ₹511 are also offered 2 GB of 3G/4G data per day, which translates to a total of 168 GB of data, as this plan comes with a validity of 84 days.

Vodafone ₹569 Prepaid Plan Details

The Vodafone ₹569 prepaid plan also comes with the same benefits offered by the ₹511 prepaid plan, however, both these plans differ in terms of the amount of data offered. While the ₹511 plan offers 2 GB of 3G/4G data per day, the ₹569 plan offers 3 GB of 3G/4G data per day. This translates to a total of 252 GB of data offered during the validity of the plan, which is a total of 84 GB more than what’s offered with the ₹511 plan.

Having said that, at press time, both the ₹511 and ₹569 plans are only available in a select few circles like Gujarat, Maharashtra & Goa, Karnataka and Kerala. But we hope that they will be rolled out in other circles soon.

Vodafone vs. Reliance Jio vs. Airtel

Vodafone’s ₹511 prepaid plan competes directly with Reliance Jio’s ₹448 prepaid plan which offers the same benefits for the same period of time. But as you can see, Jio’s prepaid plan is considerably cheaper than that of Vodafone, and, it also offers “truly unlimited” voice calls along with complimentary subscription to Jio apps. Besides, once you have exhausted the 2 GB of 4G data in a day, you can still continue using the Internet, albeit at a reduced speed of 64 Kbps.

That said, Vodafone’s ₹511 prepaid plan also competes with Airtel’s ₹499 prepaid plan that offers 2 GB of 3G/4G data per day for 82 days which translates to a total of 164 GB of data. Well, while the total amount of data offered by Airtel is lower than that of Jio and Vodafone, other benefits like free local and STD voice calls, free calls on roaming, and, 100 free SMS per day are present.

Speaking of Vodafone’s ₹569 prepaid plan, to the best of our knowledge, it’s one its own kind, because no other telecom operators are currently offering 3 GB of data per day for a period of 84 days. Now Reliance Jio does have a prepaid plan that offers 3 GB of data per day at ₹299, but it comes with a validity of 28 days. Besides, telecom operator Airtel too doesn’t have any prepaid plan that offers 3 GB of data per day for 84 days. Hence, Vodafone clearly has an advantage here with its ₹569 prepaid plan.

So, are you a Vodafone, Jio or Airtel prepaid customer? Which prepaid plan are your currently subscribed to?