You can now exchange your old dongle or modem for a new JioFi at ₹999 and get cashback of ₹2200

Back in February this year, Reliance Jio announced its Jio Football Offer with cashback of ₹2200, and in earlier this month, the telco announced its Jio Cricket Festival with new data pack, games, prizes and comedy show keeping the ongoing IPL cricket season in mind. And now today, the telco has announced its JioFi Exchange Offer.

As a part of its JioFi Exchange Offer, Jio is offering its JioFi wireless hotspot device at a price of ₹999 when you exchange your old non-Jio dongle or modem. Moreover, as a part of this JioFi Exchange Offer, the telco is also offering a cashback of ₹2200 to the customers.

How to avail JioFi Exchange Offer

Purchase a JioFi device at ₹999 from any Jio Store or Reliance Digital Store

Now get the SIM activated by doing a recharge of ₹198 or ₹299

Enroll in Jio Prime Membership by paying ₹99, as this offer is available exclusively to Jio Prime members

Return your old non-Jio dongle/modem at any Jio Store or Reliance Digital Store and provide its serial number along with the MSISDN number of your new JioFi device

Once you perform all the above steps, you will instantly receive a cashback of ₹2200 in your MyJio account. However, do note that this cashback of ₹2200 will come in the form of 44 vouchers of ₹50 each which can only be redeemed while doing a recharge of ₹198 or ₹299.

Having said that, the JioFi Exchange Offer is available for a limited time only, so you might have to hurry up if you want to avail this offer.