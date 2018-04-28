Back in January this year, Huawei sub-brand Honor announced that it would soon roll-out Android Oreo based EMUI 8.0 update for Honor 7X. And last month, the company rolled out 8.0 Oreo based EMUI 8.0 update for beta testers of the 7X. At that time, there was no word from Honor regarding the exact date of roll-out of this update for all users of the 7X. But now, the company has finally announced that it will start rolling out the Oreo update for Honor 7X starting next week.

Honor through Twitter has announced that it will start rolling out Android 8.0 Oreo based EMUI 8.0 update for Honor 7X starting April 30, which is Monday. Well, as this is an Oreo update, it will bring along features like Picture-in-Picture Mode, Notification Snoozing, Autofill Framework, and more, to the Honor 7X.

However, this update will also bring along some new features to the 7X that Honor has introduced with EMUI 8.0.

Having said that, it’s worth noting that as this confirmation came in from Honor USA, this update will be rolled out from April 30 to Honor 7X users in the US. And, there’s no word on when it will be rolled out in other regions, including India.

However, now that the 7X is getting the Oreo based EMUI 8.0 update in the US from next week, it shouldn’t be too long before 7X users in other regions too receive the update.