Nokia X6 live images surface online with a notched screen, expected to launch on May 16

HMD Global – the official licensee for Nokia brand of phones – launched a total of five Nokia phones at MWC in February this year. One of those phones was the Nokia 8110 4G – a modern version of the Nokia 8110 from the bygone era. However, this isn’t the first Nokia phone HMD launched that made everyone nostalgic. At last year’s MWC, HMD Global had launched the modern version of Nokia 3310. And now, it seems HMD Global is all set to bring back yet another Nokia phone from the past – the Nokia X – under the name of Nokia X6.

According to the reports and rumors doing rounds on the Internet, HMD Global will launch the Nokia X as Nokia X6 on May 16 at an event in China. The official posters of this phone have surfaced online which give us an idea of what this smartphone will look like. While HMD Global is using the name Nokia X in these posters (shown above), the company is said to launch it under the Nokia X6 moniker.

The poster shows the Nokia X6 with small bezels and a notch up top. Some live images of the Nokia X6 have also surfaced online that show us what this device looks like.

Just like the poster, the live image also shows off the smaller bezels on the left, right and top side of the Nokia X6, with a notch up top and a relatively large bottom bezel which is home to Nokia logo. The phone seems to have a display with an aspect ratio of 19:9, and, the notch houses the front camera, earpiece, and presumably the ambient light and proximity sensor.

Moving on to the back, you can see dual rear camera setup in the center placed in vertical orientation. The island that houses the dual cameras also house the LED flash, and, below that is the fingerprint scanner. Further down below, you again have a Nokia logo.

That said, the back of the phone seems to be covered with glass. In fact, it’s very much reminiscent of the back of the Nokia 7 Plus.

With that being said, apart from the Nokia X6, HMD Global is also expected to bring back one more Nokia phone from the past – the Nokia N8. We should have more details on this matter in the coming days.

Nokia X6 Specifications [Expected]

CPU: Helio P60 / Snapdragon 636

Helio P60 / Snapdragon 636 RAM: 4 GB (with Helio P60), 6 GB (with Snapdragon 636)

4 GB (with Helio P60), 6 GB (with Snapdragon 636) Operating System: Android 8.1 Oreo

Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 5.8-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) 19:9 display

5.8-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) 19:9 display Rear Camera: Dual Cameras

Dual Cameras Internal Storage: 64/128 GB

64/128 GB Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C Other: Fingerprint Scanner

Fingerprint Scanner Battery: 3300 mAh

Nokia X6 Price and Availability [Expected]

Price of Helio P60 + 4 GB RAM variant : CNY 1599 (around $252/₹16,821)

: CNY 1599 (around $252/₹16,821) Price of Snapdragon 636 + 6 GB RAM variant: CNY 1799 (around $284/₹18,925)

CNY 1799 (around $284/₹18,925) Availability: Reportedly launching on May 16 at an event in China

Source | Via