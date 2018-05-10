Other Stuff

Fitbit Versa Smartwatch now available in India at Rs 19,999

By Divyang Makwana
San Francisco-based wearable manufacturer Fitbit today announced that the Fitbit Versa smartwatch is now available in India at Rs 19,999. The Fitbit Versa was launched around 2 months back in India. Further added that the company will also be launching its activity tracker for kids Fitbit Ace in June.

Fitbit Versa Special Edition smartwatch also launched alongside with support for NFC-based payments. The price for this special edition is slightly higher than the standard one, Rs 21,999. The smartwatch will be available in three color variants – Black strap with a Black case, Grey strap with a Silver case, and Peach strap with a Rose gold case.

Sale starts from 13th May 2018 across retail stores such as Reliance Digital, Croma, Helios and other offline retailers. Online retailers include Amazon India. In addition to that, the leather and metal straps accessories will go in sale at a price Rs 2,499 and Rs 8,499.

Fitbit Versa & Fitbit Versa Special Edition Price in India and Availability

  • Price: ₹19,999 (Special Edition is priced at ₹21,999)
  • Price of Accessories: Ranges from ₹2,499 to ₹8,999
  • Availability: Sale starts from 13th May 2018 through Reliance Digital, Croma, Helios and other offline retail stores across the country. Also through online retailers like Amazon India.
