Xiaomi Redmi S2 goes official with Snapdragon 625 SoC, 5.99-inch 18:9 Display and Dual Rear Cameras

Late last month, Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi launched the Mi 6X, which is a successor to the Mi 5X that was launched last year. Now today, the company has launched the Xiaomi Redmi S2 that we have been hearing of since the past few weeks.

The Xiaomi Redmi S2 boasts a uni-body metal construction and looks very much similar to the Mi 6X. The smartphone has a 5.99-inch display with 18:9 aspect ratio, 1440 x 720 pixel resolution, and, rounded corners. It also has minimal bezels at the left and right side of the screen, with top and bottom bezels being relatively larger.

Moving on to the back, you can see a dual camera setup that’s located at the top-left corner in vertical orientation. This makes it look like the iPhone X. That said, there’s also a fingerprint scanner in the center, and you can also see the antenna lines at the top and bottom of the back of the phone that extend all the way to the left and right edges.

Having said that, the Xiaomi Redmi S2 is powered by Snapdragon 625 SoC which is paired with 3 or 4 GB RAM. The 3 GB RAM variant has 32 GB of storage on board whereas the 4 GB RAM variant comes with 64 GB of storage. However, you can expand the storage up to 256 GB any time you want via microSD card, and, the good news is that you get a dedicated slot for that which means you don’t have to decide whether you want more storage or an extra SIM.

Moving on to the photography department, we already told you that Redmi S2 comes with a dual camera setup at the back. This setup is a combination of one 12 MP and one 5 MP camera. And for selfies and video calls, there’s a 16 MP single snapper on the front which is accompanied by selfie flash.

Both these cameras come with Artificial Intelligence (AI) based features. The rear cameras come with AI Portrait Mode that lets you take photos with blurred background, whereas, the front camera comes with AI Smart Beauty Mode in addition to the AI Portrait Mode.

The Xiaomi Redmi S2 runs Android Oreo with MIUI 9 atop, and, comes with Face Unlock feature that uses face recognition to unlock the smartphone. The Redmi S2 comes in three colors – Rose Gold, Champagne Gold and Platinum Silver – and packs in a 3080 mAh battery that fuels the entire package.

Xiaomi Redmi S2 Specifications

CPU: Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor

Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor RAM: 3/4 GB

3/4 GB GPU: Adreno 506

Adreno 506 Operating System: MIUI 9 based on Android 8.1 Oreo

MIUI 9 based on Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 5.99-inch HD+ (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 display with 269 ppi pixel density

5.99-inch HD+ (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 display with 269 ppi pixel density Rear Camera: 12 MP + 5 MP with f/2.2 aperture, PDAF, AI Portrait Mode and LED flash

12 MP + 5 MP with f/2.2 aperture, PDAF, AI Portrait Mode and LED flash Front Camera: 16 MP with AI Portrait Mode, AI Smart Beauty and Selfie flash

16 MP with AI Portrait Mode, AI Smart Beauty and Selfie flash Internal Storage: 32 GB (with 3 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM)

32 GB (with 3 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM) External Storage: Expandable up to 256 via microSD card (dedicated slot)

Expandable up to 256 via microSD card (dedicated slot) SIM: Dual SIM (Nano + Nano)

Dual SIM (Nano + Nano) Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C

4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C Other: Fingerprint Scanner, IR Blaster, Face Unlock

Fingerprint Scanner, IR Blaster, Face Unlock Colors: Rose Gold, Champagne Gold, Platinum Silver

Rose Gold, Champagne Gold, Platinum Silver Battery: 3080 mAh with 5V/2A charging

Xiaomi Redmi S2 Price and Availability

Price of 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage variant: ¥999 (around $157/₹10,574)

¥999 (around $157/₹10,574) Price of 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant: ¥1299 (around $204/₹13,750)

¥1299 (around $204/₹13,750) Availability: Goes on sale in China from May 17. Rumored to launch in India as an Android One device with stock Android instead of MIUI 9.

