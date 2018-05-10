This is the OnePlus 6

The OnePlus 6, which is one of the most awaited flagships of this year, is all set to launch globally at an event in London on May 16, followed by a launch on May 17 in India and China. Thanks to rumors and leaks that have been doing rounds on the Internet since past few weeks, and the teaser videos and images that OnePlus has kept sharing regularly, we know quite a few things about the OnePlus 6. However, we still don’t know much about the design of this smartphone, and how it looks. But, thanks to the CAD renders that have surfaced online, we are now having our first look yet at the OnePlus 6 from multiple sides.

These CAD-based renders of the OnePlus 6 have been leaked by popular leakster OnLeaks in collaboration with CompareRaja. The renders of smartphones that OnLeaks has leaked in the past have been pretty much accurate, hence, when the OnePlus 6 is launched, it is very likely to look like what it looks like in these renders now.

As you can see from these renders, the OnePlus 6 has a tall display on the front with minuscule bezels on the left, right and top side, with the bottom bezel being a bit larger. There’s also a notch up top which has been confirmed by OnePlus already, and, the good news is that those who dislike it will be able to hide it with the help of some software trickery.

These renders show the back of the OnePlus 6 to be made up of glass, which is again something that’s already been confirmed by OnePlus. However, recently leaked photos of the OnePlus 6 also hint at a Sandstone white variant of the OnePlus 6, which means we might get the OnePlus 6 in two different finishes.

Having said that, the renders also show off the dual cameras on the back of the phone that are located in the center in vertical orientation. Below these dual cameras is a LED flash, oval shaped fingerprint scanner, and, the OnePlus logo. The back of the phone actually looks similar to the back of the Samsung Galaxy S9+.

At the left side of the phone is volume rocker, and, the alert slider has now been moved on to the right side above the power button. The alert slider will come with some extra functionality this time, like the ability to adjust the camera focus.

That said, the bottom of the phone is home to a USB Type-C port which is flanked by a speaker grille and a 3.5 mm headphone jack along with primary microphone. The top of the phone is empty though.

The OnePlus 6 will be powered by Snapdragon 845 SoC which isn’t anything to be surprised of. And, it is also teased to come with features like water resistance, heart rate sensor and Super Slo-Mo video recording.

OnePlus 6 Specifications [Expected]

CPU: 2.7 GHz Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor (confirmed)

2.7 GHz Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor (confirmed) RAM: 6/8 GB LPDDR4X (confirmed)

6/8 GB LPDDR4X (confirmed) GPU: Adreno 630

Adreno 630 Operating System: HydrogenOS (in China) / OxygenOS (rest of the world) based on Android 8.1 Oreo

HydrogenOS (in China) / OxygenOS (rest of the world) based on Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 6.28-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display with 2.5D Gorilla Glass 5 and 19:9 aspect ratio (confirmed)

6.28-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display with 2.5D Gorilla Glass 5 and 19:9 aspect ratio (confirmed) Rear Camera: 16 MP (f/1.7) + 20 MP (f/1.7) with LED flash

16 MP (f/1.7) + 20 MP (f/1.7) with LED flash Front Camera: 20 MP with f/2.0 aperture

20 MP with f/2.0 aperture Internal Storage: 64/128 GB (with 6 GB RAM), 256 GB (with 8 GB RAM, confirmed)

64/128 GB (with 6 GB RAM), 256 GB (with 8 GB RAM, confirmed) SIM: Dual Nano SIM

Dual Nano SIM Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, USB OTG, 3.5 mm headphone jack, NFC, USB Type-C

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, USB OTG, 3.5 mm headphone jack, NFC, USB Type-C Other: Face Unlock, Fingerprint Scanner, Water Resistant, Heart Rate Sensor, 960 FPS Super Slo Mo

Face Unlock, Fingerprint Scanner, Water Resistant, Heart Rate Sensor, 960 FPS Super Slo Mo Colors: Midnight Black, Slate Grey/Sandstone White, Coral Blue

Midnight Black, Slate Grey/Sandstone White, Coral Blue Battery: 3300 mAh with Dash Charge v2 (confirmed)

OnePlus 6 Price [Expected]

Price of 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant: CNY 3299 / ₹36,999

CNY 3299 / ₹36,999 Price of 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant: CNY 3799 / ₹39,999

CNY 3799 / ₹39,999 Price of 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant: CNY 4399 / ₹45,999

We are just six days away from the launch of OnePlus 6, but you can expect more details to surface online till then.