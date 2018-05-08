OnePlus teases Super Slo Mo video recording on OnePlus 6

Around two weeks ago, Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus posted an image on its official India website confirming the ‘Super Slo Mo’ video recording feature on OnePlus 6 that launches in India on May 17. However, a couple of hours later, OnePlus had removed all information pertaining to this slow motion feature from its website, replacing it with something else. But now, OnePlus has confirmed the super slow mo feature on the OnePlus 6 by sharing a teaser video on social media.

OnePlus shared a video on Twitter by tweeting “Let’s slow down time! This poppin’ teaser requires your full attention“. The video shows various things in slow motion like a light bulb, a watermelon, and, a popping bubble which is followed by text that reads “Shot On OnePlus 6”.

While this teaser video doesn’t the reveal the frame rate or the resolution at which the Super Slo Mo feature will allow video recording, but, going by the name ‘Super Slo Mo’, and considering that the OnePlus 6 is a flagship that would be competing with the likes of ‘Samsungs’ and ‘Sonys’, we expect OnePlus 6 to record slow motion videos at 960 frames/second in at least 720p resolution.

Having said that, in what was initially thought to be just a smartphone with beefy hardware, the OnePlus 6 is now turning out to be an actual flagship with features like water resistance, glass back, heart rate monitoring, and, Super Slo Mo video recording. Now all we want to know is whether the OnePlus 6 will come with features like Optical Image Stabilization and Wireless Charging. Well, we are still a couple of days away from the launch, so we are pretty sure OnePlus still has some teasers up its sleeve to reveal some more details about this 2018 OnePlus smartphone.

OnePlus 6 Specifications [Expected]

CPU: 2.7 GHz Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor (confirmed)

2.7 GHz Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor (confirmed) RAM: 6/8 GB LPDDR4X (confirmed)

6/8 GB LPDDR4X (confirmed) GPU: Adreno 630

Adreno 630 Operating System: HydrogenOS (in China) / OxygenOS (rest of the world) based on Android 8.1 Oreo

HydrogenOS (in China) / OxygenOS (rest of the world) based on Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 6.28-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display with 2.5D Gorilla Glass 5 and 19:9 aspect ratio (confirmed)

6.28-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display with 2.5D Gorilla Glass 5 and 19:9 aspect ratio (confirmed) Rear Camera: 16 MP (f/1.7) + 20 MP (f/1.7) with LED flash

16 MP (f/1.7) + 20 MP (f/1.7) with LED flash Front Camera: 20 MP with f/2.0 aperture

20 MP with f/2.0 aperture Internal Storage: 64/128 GB (with 6 GB RAM), 256 GB (with 8 GB RAM, confirmed)

64/128 GB (with 6 GB RAM), 256 GB (with 8 GB RAM, confirmed) SIM: Dual Nano SIM

Dual Nano SIM Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, USB OTG, 3.5 mm headphone jack, NFC, USB Type-C

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, USB OTG, 3.5 mm headphone jack, NFC, USB Type-C Other: Face Unlock, Fingerprint Scanner, Water Resistant, Heart Rate Sensor, 960 FPS Super Slo Mo

Face Unlock, Fingerprint Scanner, Water Resistant, Heart Rate Sensor, 960 FPS Super Slo Mo Colors: Midnight Black, Slate Grey/Sandstone White, Coral Blue

Midnight Black, Slate Grey/Sandstone White, Coral Blue Battery: 3300 mAh with Dash Charge v2 (confirmed)

OnePlus 6 Price [Expected]