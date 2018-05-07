Official teaser hints at OnePlus 6 coming with heart rate sensor

The OnePlus 6 is all set to launch next week on May 16 at event in London, with India launch slated for May 17. Until now, OnePlus has revealed quite a lot of details about the OnePlus 6 like the presence of notch, Snapdragon 845 SoC, repositioned alert slider with new functionality, water resistance, a glass back, and more recently, a Super Slo Mo feature. Well now, OnePlus has revealed yet another feature by sharing a teaser image on social media.

OnePlus has shared a teaser image (attached below) on Chinese social media Weibo that hints at the OnePlus 6 coming with heart rate sensor. As you can see, the image has a cardiogram along with the number ‘6’ in the middle which is also created by this cardiogram. Well, this only points towards the heart rate sensor coming with the OnePlus 6, and, it will be the first time that a OnePlus smartphone will have a heart rate sensor in tow.

There are many flagships in the market, especially Samsung’s, that come with heart rate sensor. With heart rate sensor, users can monitor their heart rate as and when they want which would help them determine the state of their health.

Well, with the OnePlus 6 coming with features like water resistance, and now heart rate sensor, you can totally expect it to be the most expensive OnePlus smartphone yet. So much so that many of OnePlus’ fans would be disappointed with the price tag, because this Chinese smartphone brand is known for selling smartphones with flagship specs at an affordable price. But that may not be the case this time.

The launch of OnePlus 6 is just nine days away, but we are expecting more details about this smartphone to surface online in the next couple of days.

OnePlus 6 Specifications [Expected]

CPU: 2.7 GHz Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor (confirmed)

OnePlus 6 Price [Expected]

Source | Via