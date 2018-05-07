OPPO F7 Diamond Black Cricket Limited Edition launched in India

Chinese smartphone brand OPPO launched the OPPO F7 in India back in late March this year. And later in April, the company launched the Diamond Black Edition of OPPO F7 in India. Now today, OPPO has launched yet another variant of the OPPO F7 in India, dubbed OPPO F7 Diamond Black Cricket Limited Edition.

As evident from the name, the OPPO F7 Diamond Black Cricket Limited Edition is aimed at the cricket fans of the country, and, OPPO has launched it a perfect time in India as the country is currently busy enjoying the IPL T20 cricket series.

The design and underlying hardware of this OPPO F7 Diamond Black Cricket Limited Edition is the same as the Diamond Black Edition of the OPPO F7. However, the only difference between the both is that the Diamond Black Edition comes with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage, whereas the Cricket Limited Edition comes with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage.

That said, the OPPO F7 Diamond Black Cricket Limited Edition comes in a special package with back covers that are styled to Indian cricketers Rohit Sharma, R. Ashwin and Hardik Pandya. Moreover, the smartphone also comes loaded with customized themes that aren’t found on the standard versions of the OPPO F7.

Commenting on the launch of OPPO F7 Diamond Black Cricket Limited Edition, Will Yang, Brand Director, OPPO India, said, “In India, cricket is not considered a sport but a religion. The eternal love for cricket in India is undying. Keeping these things in mind, we have always come up with new and exciting editions to fulfill the needs of our consumers. With the F7 Cricket Limited Edition, we hope that this phone will resonate more with the audiences and flaunting a device with the signature of our sports brand ambassadors would be an honor for our customers.“

OPPO F7 Diamond Black Cricket Limited Edition Specifications

CPU: 2.0 GHz MediaTek Helio P60 octa-core processor

OPPO F7 Diamond Black Cricket Limtied Edition Price in India and Availability